AP VoteCast: What was important to Iowa voters?

The race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden concluded Tuesday as the nation remains in the throes of a global public health crisis and mired in the economic downturn it brought on. AP VoteCast found that 43% of Iowa voters said the U.S. is on the right track and 56% of voters said it is headed in the wrong direction.

Here's a snapshot of who voted and what matters to them, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of about 133,000 voters and nonvoters -- including 2,401 voters and 299 nonvoters in Iowa -- conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

TRUMP VS BIDEN

In the race for president, Trump was neck and neck with Biden among voters under 45 but Trump led Biden among older voters.

Biden appeared to lead among college-educated voters while voters without a college degree were more likely to prefer Trump over Biden.

Voters in cities were more likely to prefer Biden over Trump. Voters in small towns and rural areas were more likely to back Trump over Biden. Biden and Trump were neck and neck among suburban voters.

RACE FOR SENATE

In the race for U.S. Senate, Theresa Greenfield was roughly even with Joni Ernst among voters under 45. Ernst led Greenfield among older voters.

Ernst appeared to lead among voters without a college degree. College-educated voters were divided.

Voters in small towns and rural areas were more likely to back Ernst. Voters in cities were more likely to favor Greenfield over Ernst. Suburban voters were divided.

FACING THE PANDEMIC

The coronavirus pandemic has spread through the U.S. for roughly eight months, killing more than 230,000 Americans. Overall, 17% of voters said the virus in the U.S. is completely or mostly under control, and 31% said it’s somewhat under control. Fifty-one percent of voters think the coronavirus is not at all under control in this country.

ON THE ISSUES

The coronavirus pandemic was top of mind for many voters in Iowa. Thirty-eight percent said it is the most important issue facing the country today.

Voters also considered the economy a major issue, with 29% saying it ranked at the top.

Eleven percent named health care, 5% named racism and 5% named climate change.

NATIONAL ECONOMY

Voters were closely divided in their assessments of the nation's economy. Overall, 50% described economic conditions in the U.S. as excellent or good, and 50% called them not so good or poor.

STAYING AT HOME

Among registered voters who chose not to cast a ballot in Iowa, 21% said that was because they don't like the candidates, 20% said their vote doesn't matter and 18% said they are concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus.

In Iowa, 75% of nonvoters were younger than 45 and 85% did not have a college degree.