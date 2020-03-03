AP VoteCast: Health care top issue in Minnesota

For local election results from Minnesota and Iowa, click here.
Voters in Minnesota’s Democratic primary ranked health care as the most important issues facing the country, well above the economy, race relations, foreign policy and many other social issues.
That’s according to a wide-ranging AP VoteCast survey of the Democratic primary electorate in Minnesota.
VoteCast also found somewhat more voters in Minnesota’s Democratic primary said they wanted a candidate who would bring fundamental change to Washington, rather than one who would restore the political system to how it was before Trump was elected in 2016.
