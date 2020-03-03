Clear
BREAKING NEWS Biden wins Democratic primary in Minnesota Full Story

AP VoteCast: Health care top issue in Minnesota

VoteCast also found somewhat more voters in Minnesota’s Democratic primary said they wanted a candidate who would bring fundamental change to Washington.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 9:56 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

For local election results from Minnesota and Iowa, click here. 

Voters in Minnesota’s Democratic primary ranked health care as the most important issues facing the country, well above the economy, race relations, foreign policy and many other social issues.

For more political coverage, click here. 

For more Minnesota news, click here.

That’s according to a wide-ranging AP VoteCast survey of the Democratic primary electorate in Minnesota.

VoteCast also found somewhat more voters in Minnesota’s Democratic primary said they wanted a candidate who would bring fundamental change to Washington, rather than one who would restore the political system to how it was before Trump was elected in 2016.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: °
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
A busy Super Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 3/3

Image

Voter Priorities

Image

Super Tuesday Importance

Image

How Are Mayo Clinic Visitors Voting?

Image

Coronavirus: North Iowans Share What They've Witnessed Abroad

Image

Let's Talk About Voter Privacy

Image

Students Showcase Art

Image

Self Driving Bus

Image

Absentee Votes

Image

Live Fire Drill

Community Events