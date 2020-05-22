AP: New York sent over 4,500 coronavirus patients to nursing homes

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 4,500 recovering coronavirus patients were sent to New York’s already vulnerable nursing homes under a controversial state directive that was ultimately scrapped amid criticisms it was possibly accelerating the outbreaks.

That's according to an Associated Press tally conducted after the state declined to release its own survey. Whatever the full number, the March 25 order requiring nursing homes to take recovering COVID-19 patients from hospitals has become a thorny political issue for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who abruptly reversed the policy May 10.

New York leads the nation in nursing home deaths with about 5,700.