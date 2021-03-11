Clear
BREAKING NEWS Biden signs $1.9T relief bill before speech to nation Full Story

AP-NORC poll: 1 in 5 in US lost someone close in pandemic

About 1 in 5 Americans say they lost a relative or close friend to the coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 11, 2021 12:23 PM
Posted By: By LAURAN NEERGAARD, HANNAH FINGERHUT and MARION RENAULT Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — About 1 in 5 Americans say they lost a relative or close friend to the coronavirus, highlighting the division between heartache and hope as the country itches to get back to normal a year into the pandemic.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research illustrates how the stage is set for a two-tiered recovery. The public’s worry about the virus has dropped to its lowest point since the fall, before the holidays brought skyrocketing cases into the new year.

But people still in mourning express frustration at the continued struggle to stay safe.

“We didn’t have a chance to grieve. It’s almost like it happened yesterday for us. It’s still fresh,” said Nettie Parks of Volusia County, Florida, whose only brother died of COVID-19 last April. Because of travel restrictions, Parks and her five sisters have yet to hold a memorial.

Parks, 60, said she retired from her customer service job last year in part because of worry about workplace exposure, and now she is watching with dread as more states and cities relax health rules.

Only about 3 in 10 Americans are very worried about themselves or a family member being infected with the virus, down from about 4 in 10 in recent months. Still, a majority are at least somewhat worried.

“They’re letting their guard down and they shouldn’t,” Parks said. “People are going to have to realize this thing is not going anywhere. It’s not over.”

COVID-19’s toll is staggering, more than 527,000 dead in the U.S. alone, and counting.

But “it’s hard to conceptualize the true danger if you don’t know it personally,” said Dr. K. Luan Phan, psychiatry chief at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center.

For those who lost a loved one, “that fear is most salient in them. They’re going to be a lot more cautious as businesses reopen and as schools start back,” Phan said.

And without that first-hand experience, even people who heeded health officials’ pleas to stay masked and keep their distance are succumbing to pandemic fatigue because “fears tend to habituate,” he said.

Communities of color were hardest hit by the coronavirus. The AP-NORC poll found about 30% of African Americans, like Parks, and Hispanics know a relative or close friend who died from the virus, compared with 15% of white people.

That translates into differences in how worried people are about a virus that remains a serious threat until most of the country -- and the world -- gets vaccinated. Despite recent drops in cases, 43% of Black Americans and 39% of Hispanics are very or extremely worried about themselves or a loved one getting COVID-19, compared to just 25% of white people. (For other racial and ethnic groups, sample sizes are too small to analyze.)

While vaccines offer real hope for ending the scourge, the poll also found about 1 in 3 Americans don’t intend to get their shot. The most reluctant: Younger adults, people without college degrees, and Republicans.

The hardest-hit are also having the hardest time getting vaccinated: 16% of Black Americans and 15% of Hispanics say they already have received at least one shot, compared to 26% of white people. But majorities in each group want to get vaccinated.

Currently demand for vaccines still outstrips supply, and about 4 in 10 Americans, especially older adults, say the sign-up process has been poor.

John Perez, a retired teacher and school administrator in Los Angeles, spent hours trying to sign up online before giving up. Then a friend found a drive-thru vaccination site with openings.

“When I was driving there for the first shot, I was going through a tunnel of emotions,” the 68-year-old said. “I knew what a special moment it was.”

Overall, confidence in the vaccines is slowly strengthening. The poll found 25% of Americans aren’t confident the shots were properly tested, down somewhat from 32% who expected they wouldn't be in December, just before the first ones were cleared.

“We were a little skeptical when it was first coming out because it was so politicized,” said Bob Richard, 50, of Smithfield, Rhode Island. But now, he said his family is inclined to get the shots -- if they can sort through the appointment system when it’s their turn.

The poll found two-thirds of Americans say their fellow citizens nationwide haven’t taken the pandemic seriously enough.

“The conflict with people who don’t take it serious as I do, it’s disappointing,” said Wayne Denley, 73, of Alexandria, Louisiana.

Early on, he and his wife started keeping a list of people they knew who’d gotten sick. By November, they’d counted nine deaths and dozens of infections. He'd share the sobering list with people doubtful of the pandemic’s toll, yet still would see unmasked acquaintances while running errands.

“I’m glad I wrote them down -- it helped make it real for me,” Denley said. “You sort of become numb to it.”

There are exceptionally wide partisan differences. Most Democrats, 60%, say their local communities failed to take the threat seriously enough and even more, 83%, say the country as a whole didn’t either.

Among Republicans, 31% say their localities didn’t take the pandemic seriously enough, and 44% said that of the country. But another third of Republicans say the U.S. overreacted.

The differences translate into behavior: More than three-quarters of Democrats say they always wear a mask around others compared to about half of Republicans.

And the divisions have Phan, the psychiatrist, worried.

“We’ve survived something that we should be grateful for having survived it. How do we repay or reciprocate that good fortune? The only way to do it is to be stronger in the year after the epidemic than before,” he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 493013

Reported Deaths: 6773
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1022701621
Ramsey43616825
Dakota36927397
Anoka33703400
Washington22353267
Stearns18930208
St. Louis15059285
Scott13568107
Wright12707118
Olmsted1194493
Sherburne886677
Carver799941
Clay699589
Rice682893
Blue Earth611737
Kandiyohi584978
Crow Wing525584
Chisago505047
Otter Tail489571
Benton460494
Winona421949
Mower414931
Douglas397170
Goodhue392469
Nobles388047
Polk345765
McLeod345453
Beltrami340754
Morrison332251
Becker317146
Itasca316848
Lyon314946
Isanti311456
Steele309211
Carlton302050
Freeborn290625
Pine284620
Nicollet266642
Brown250937
Todd250630
Le Sueur240121
Mille Lacs231347
Cass223624
Waseca213319
Meeker209034
Martin191429
Wabasha18843
Roseau181217
Hubbard161341
Houston158314
Dodge15504
Renville153441
Redwood148934
Fillmore14149
Pennington140916
Chippewa137635
Cottonwood137020
Wadena132620
Faribault126717
Aitkin119333
Sibley119110
Watonwan11878
Rock117016
Kanabec109421
Pipestone101924
Yellow Medicine97917
Murray9598
Jackson94910
Swift88718
Pope8245
Marshall79016
Stevens7559
Lake74418
Clearwater72314
Lac qui Parle69017
Wilkin68211
Koochiching62411
Big Stone5214
Lincoln5132
Grant4948
Norman4878
Unassigned47468
Mahnomen4467
Kittson41622
Red Lake3645
Traverse3125
Lake of the Woods2261
Cook1210

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 339529

Reported Deaths: 5543
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk52497566
Linn19560319
Scott17270215
Black Hawk15029295
Woodbury13952215
Johnson1321276
Dubuque12481196
Dallas1030093
Pottawattamie9933148
Story972246
Warren519677
Clinton504287
Cerro Gordo502883
Webster497888
Sioux482169
Marshall467273
Des Moines429961
Muscatine428493
Buena Vista413837
Wapello4094111
Jasper390567
Plymouth371479
Lee354854
Marion344572
Jones285855
Henry280437
Bremer271856
Carroll268248
Crawford255135
Boone245630
Benton243254
Washington239648
Mahaska216646
Jackson210939
Dickinson206840
Tama203368
Kossuth199255
Clay188125
Delaware187040
Winneshiek184430
Page181419
Fayette179936
Buchanan178830
Wright174931
Hamilton174142
Cedar174023
Hardin171139
Harrison167970
Clayton160454
Butler159432
Mills149220
Floyd149141
Poweshiek148930
Cherokee147937
Lyon146641
Madison146518
Allamakee145748
Iowa141023
Hancock138431
Grundy132731
Winnebago131131
Cass130452
Calhoun130211
Jefferson128634
Appanoose123547
Louisa123247
Mitchell121840
Chickasaw120015
Sac119918
Union119631
Shelby118634
Emmet115740
Humboldt114325
Guthrie110328
Franklin109820
Palo Alto102522
Howard100122
Unassigned9870
Montgomery96936
Clarke95721
Keokuk92629
Monroe90528
Ida84132
Adair82031
Pocahontas81119
Monona77129
Davis77023
Greene73710
Lucas72921
Osceola68515
Worth6688
Taylor63912
Decatur5759
Fremont5579
Van Buren53818
Ringgold51220
Audubon4799
Wayne47921
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Mason City
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Still mild through Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A look at the future of unemployment

Image

What to do if you're feeling digital burn out

Image

Honkers add two more players to 2021 roster

Image

Wrestling teams approach postseason with caution

Image

SAW: Hayfield's Ethan Slaathaug

Image

RPL launches library express service

Image

Catalytic converter thefts continue

Image

Funding road repairs in Minnesota

Image

Sara's Wednesday Night Forecast

Image

Rochester Mayor testifies in support of road repair focused bill

Community Events