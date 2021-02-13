Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

AP: McConnell will vote to acquit Trump in impeachment trial

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives as the Senate convenes in a rare weekend session for final arguments in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives as the Senate convenes in a rare weekend session for final arguments in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/

Told colleagues of his decision Saturday morning.

Posted: Feb 13, 2021 11:16 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told colleagues Saturday that he will vote to acquit Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, ending the suspense over what the chamber's most influential Republican would decide and likely slamming the door on chances that the former president would be found guilty.

The longest-serving GOP Senate leader in history made his views known in a letter to fellow Republican lawmakers, according to two sources familiar with McConnell's thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss his decision.

Word of McConnell’s decision came minutes before the beginning of Saturday's session of the Senate trial, which had been expected to be the final day of the proceedings. But lawmakers abruptly voted to open the door to calling witnesses to testify, leaving the trial's duration uncertain.

Trump is charged with inciting the deadly Jan. 6 riot by his supporters at the Capitol as Congress was formally certifying his election defeat by Joe Biden.

McConnell's views carry sway among GOP senators, and his decision on Trump is likely to influence others weighing their votes. Seventeen Republicans would need to join all 50 Democrats to reach the two-thirds threshold needed to convict Trump, a margin that seems all but insurmountable.

Many had expected the Kentucky senator to vote to clear Trump of the charges, based on McConnell's history as a GOP loyalist who likes to take few major risks. But before Saturday, McConnell had said little in public or private about his mindset, and no one was certain what he would decide.

McConnell jarred the political world just minutes after the Democratic-led House impeached Trump on Jan. 13, writing to his GOP colleagues that he had “not made a final decision” about how he would vote at the Senate trial.

It was an eye-opening departure from his quick opposition when the House impeached Trump in December 2019 for trying to force Ukraine to send the then-president political dirt on campaign rival Joe Biden and other Democrats.

McConnell had also told associates he thought Trump perpetrated impeachable offenses and saw the moment as a chance to distance the GOP from the damage the tumultuous Trump could inflict on it, a Republican strategist told The Associated Press at the time, speaking on condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.

But since this week's trial began, McConnell has voted with a majority of Republicans against proceeding with the trial at all on the grounds that Trump was no longer president.

McConnell's decision to acquit Trump leaves the party locked in its struggle to define itself in the post-Trump presidency. Numerous and fiercely loyal pro-Trump Republicans and more traditional Republicans who believe the former president is damaging the party's national appeal are struggling to decide the GOP's direction.

A guilty vote by McConnell would have likely done even more to roil GOP waters by signaling an attempt by the party's most powerful Washington leader to yank the party away from a figure still revered by most of its voters.

“The overwhelming number of Republican voters don’t want Trump convicted, so that means any political leader has to tread carefully,” said John Feehery, a former top congressional GOP aide. While Feehery noted that McConnell was clearly outraged over the attack, he said the senator is “trying to keep his party together.”

Over 36 years in the Senate, the measured McConnell has earned a reputation for inexpressiveness in the service of caution. The suspense over how he was going to vote underscored how much is at stake for McConnell and his party.

McConnell has spent the trial’s first week in his seat in the Senate chamber, staring straight ahead.

A guilty vote by McConnell would have enraged many of the 74 million voters who backed Trump in November, a record for a GOP presidential candidate. That could expose Republican senators seeking reelection in 2022 to primaries from conservatives seeking revenge, potentially giving the GOP less appealing general election candidates as they try winning Senate control.

McConnell's decision will no doubt color his legacy. He turns 79 next Saturday and doesn't face reelection for almost six years. Even critics say McConnell likes to play the long game.

“For McConnell, it's always strategy, it's always about how he can live to fight another day," said Colmon Elridge, chair of the Kentucky Democratic Party.

McConnell maneuvered through Trump's four years in office like a captain steering a ship through a rocky strait on stormy seas. Battered at times by vindictive presidential tweets, McConnell made a habit of saying nothing about many of Trump's outrageous comments. He ended up guiding the Senate to victories such as the 2017 tax cuts and the confirmations of three Supreme Court justices and more than 200 other federal judges.

Their relationship plummeted after Trump's denial of his Nov. 3 defeat and relentless efforts to reverse the voters' verdict with his baseless claims that Democrats fraudulently stole the election.

It withered completely last month, after Republicans lost Senate control with two Georgia runoff defeats they blamed on Trump, and the savage attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters. The day of the riot, McConnell railed against “thugs, mobs, or threats” and described the attack as “this failed insurrection.”

A week later, the Democratic-controlled House impeached Trump for inciting insurrection. Six days after that, McConnell said, “The mob was fed lies” and he added, “They were provoked by the president and other powerful people."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 471851

Reported Deaths: 6430
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin979561565
Ramsey42014784
Dakota34976378
Anoka32464378
Washington21407249
Stearns18488198
St. Louis14463260
Scott12759104
Wright12187113
Olmsted1145084
Sherburne855372
Carver735040
Clay672983
Rice656687
Kandiyohi570173
Blue Earth569034
Crow Wing506580
Chisago479543
Otter Tail472370
Benton436490
Winona409148
Mower393130
Douglas386168
Nobles380347
Goodhue376665
Polk337062
McLeod334049
Beltrami327148
Morrison318746
Lyon310443
Itasca299445
Isanti299047
Becker298541
Carlton295143
Steele293311
Pine275516
Freeborn270723
Nicollet243340
Todd237930
Brown232637
Le Sueur226520
Mille Lacs222346
Cass214224
Meeker204333
Waseca202217
Wabasha18283
Martin180827
Roseau170517
Hubbard158139
Houston154314
Dodge14804
Redwood144627
Renville144440
Fillmore13488
Chippewa134635
Cottonwood132420
Wadena125219
Faribault116216
Aitkin114933
Rock114712
Sibley11369
Pennington112316
Watonwan11108
Kanabec104619
Pipestone99924
Yellow Medicine96517
Murray9328
Jackson90510
Swift86918
Pope7685
Marshall73115
Stevens7208
Clearwater69914
Lake69217
Lac qui Parle67316
Wilkin65410
Koochiching61411
Lincoln4982
Big Stone4933
Grant4678
Norman4318
Mahnomen4277
Unassigned41168
Kittson39321
Red Lake3374
Traverse2965
Lake of the Woods2091
Cook1180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 326801

Reported Deaths: 5165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk49829522
Linn19056305
Scott16699195
Black Hawk14678274
Woodbury13454205
Johnson1279768
Dubuque12106187
Dallas976484
Pottawattamie9588139
Story924743
Warren493567
Cerro Gordo491979
Clinton485578
Webster484483
Sioux468967
Marshall451869
Des Moines414755
Muscatine408987
Buena Vista403936
Wapello3789105
Plymouth360975
Jasper355865
Lee344947
Marion329966
Jones282254
Henry275934
Carroll262246
Bremer260453
Crawford245234
Boone235627
Washington233641
Benton227553
Mahaska210844
Jackson205437
Tama197363
Dickinson196337
Kossuth192152
Delaware183338
Clay180925
Winneshiek175026
Fayette174431
Buchanan171126
Wright170331
Hamilton170138
Hardin164934
Harrison164468
Cedar162520
Page158917
Clayton157653
Butler156130
Floyd146038
Mills145320
Poweshiek144929
Cherokee142335
Lyon142340
Allamakee137041
Madison135816
Hancock135627
Iowa135023
Grundy128530
Winnebago126730
Calhoun12649
Jefferson126331
Cass122846
Louisa119541
Appanoose118746
Mitchell118540
Chickasaw117113
Union116631
Sac115417
Unassigned11350
Emmet113139
Shelby112432
Humboldt110922
Franklin108019
Guthrie106928
Palo Alto97419
Howard96220
Montgomery95336
Clarke90519
Keokuk89829
Monroe86727
Pocahontas80418
Ida80032
Adair76125
Monona75023
Davis74223
Greene7179
Lucas68818
Osceola65813
Worth6474
Taylor62611
Fremont5409
Decatur5348
Van Buren52717
Ringgold49016
Audubon4539
Wayne43721
Adams3163
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Mostly Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -17°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: -1° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -21°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: -3° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -15°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -20°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -25°
Arctic air this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast

Image

Minnesota's state testing program tracks spread of COVID-19 in schools

Image

Albert Lea lawmaker speaks out against state sex ed bill

Image

Sports Overtime part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part 1

Image

Sex Ed sparks debate locally and at State House

Image

New rules for craft breweries

Image

Tracking spread of Covid-19 in schools

Image

Ice Fishing Tournament

Image

MCA Testing comeback

Community Events