AP: Hagedorn Wins Bid for Re-Election

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Associated Press is calling the race between Congressman Jim Hagedorn and DFL challenger Dan Feehan.

The AP says Congressman Hagedorn will keep his job after collecting 48.57% of the vote in Minnesota's U.S. Representative District 1. According to the latest results from the Minnesota Secretary of State's office, Dan Feehan received 45.54% of votes.

Hagedorn tells KIMT he believes constituents supported his bid for re-election because of kept promises and his efforts to stay connected with them.

"I think I fulfilled the promise to the people that elected me the first time, which was to serve as a conservative, to work with President Trump, and to vote as a conservative on the house floor" Hagedorn said. "From there, we paid attention to the interests of the district, the farmers, small businesses, and medical care providers. And lastly, I kept working the district, I was in all 21 counties many, many times, made hundreds of stops across the district."

Hagedorn also told KIMT he will continue to prioritize the basic economic interests of the dirstrict during his second term, which e lists as agriculture, small business, and medical care. He adds he would like to pursue new trade opportunities for farmers, and expand the paycheck protection program.

Hagedorn first won the seat two years ago on his fourth attempt. He announced last February he was being treated for kidney cancer, but would continue to seek a second term.