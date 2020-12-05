Following shootings and devastating fire, Albert Lea church steps up in time of need

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Residents living near The Albert Lea warehouse blaze returned home after being forced to evacuate. The fire forced 19 people from 13 residences to leave their homes Thursday evening.

"It was scary, sparks flying everywhere. We had to dodge the flames," said Teresa Jensen, a resident who had to evacuate.

Other residents like Michael Rollingore also had to evacuate when flames threatened his residence.

"It was a little bit shocking," explained Rollingore. "I'm a disabled person but I had my medications with me and I handled it safely."

Like some of his neighbors, Rollinggore evacuated to a motel. Myrna Bogoss whose sister and brother-in-law live right across from where the inferno broke, also had to get up and leave. Just like Rollingore, Bogoss' sister and brother-in-law went to a motel.

Before heading to hotels, Pastor John Mitchem had people seek shelter at United Methodist Church, where he is a minister. This was the second time this week Mitchem turned the church into a shelter, the first being on Sunday when 130 people had to leave their homes at Shady Oak Apartments after a gunman opened fire on police and others.

"Honestly, we're just exhausted. Were just very very very tired," explained Mitchem.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Albert Lea Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Laskowske says the property has been a favorite target for vandals and vagrants.