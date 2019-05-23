ALC teacher is asking for your help in taking his students on a life changing trip

ROCHESTER, Minn.- John Rud teaches science classes at the Alternative Learning Center in Rochester.

He takes his students on a hiking and backpacking trip each summer as part of their summer course…but this summer is bringing new adventures.

Rud plans on taking 10 of his students to the Big Horn Mountains. However, they’ll need some more gear to ensure the students have everything the need while on their journey.

The goal of the trip is to make sure no student has to pay their way, otherwise many may not get the chance to take the trip of a lifetime with their classmates.

Rud is asking the community for assistance in buying new backpacks and tents. Click here to help him out.