AL Fire Rescue Deputy Chief recognized for 20 years of EMS service

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The Deputy Chief of Albert Lea Fire Rescue is being recognized by the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians for a rare accomplishment.

Jeff Laskowske has achieved 20 consecutive years of National EMS Certification, a distinction held by few other EMS professionals. Officials say Laskowske regularly completed the most comprehensive recertification program for EMS professionals in America and demonstrated his commitment to providing exceptional prehospital emergency medical care.

The National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians serves as the National EMS Certification organization by providing a valid, uniform process to assess the knowledge and skills required for competent practice by EMS professionals throughout their careers and by maintaining a registry of certification status.