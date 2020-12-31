AG Ellison lauds another restraining order against a Minnesota business

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says a temporary restraining order has been issued against a southern Minnesota business planning to hold a New Year’s Eve celebration.

Ellison says that means Carlson Event Center in Winnebago must either cancel its advertised “New Year’s Eve Bash” or risk being found in contempt of court.

“Yet another court has recognized the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the firm legal foundation of the State’s legitimate interest in putting a stop to it,” says Ellison. “I thank the thousands of Minnesota establishments providing indoor events or entertainment that have done the right thing and met their responsibility to their communities by continuing to follow the law. A handful are choosing to ignore their responsibility: by so doing, they’re simply extending the pain the pandemic has already wrought upon all of us.”

The Minnesota AG’s Office filed a lawsuit against Carlson Event Center on Wednesday, accusing it of threatening to violate Governor Walz’ executive order prohibiting bars and restaurants from serving food and drink indoors.

“We’re continuing to seek voluntarily compliance from all establishments affected by the executive orders. Enforcement action is a last resort, but I will not hesitate to use it when I have no other choice to protect Minnesotans from this deadly virus,” says Ellison.