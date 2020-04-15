Clear
ACLU of Minnesota sues to free Moose Lake prison inmates

Says they're at risk of getting coronavirus.

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 7:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota is suing to release inmates endangered by COVID-19 at Moose Lake prison in northern Minnesota.

The organization filed a petition Wednesday against the state Department of Corrections. According to a DOC database, 12 inmates in Moose Lake are confirmed positive for the coronavirus and another 31 inmates are presumed positive. The ACLU-MN says at least 11 correctional staff reportedly also have COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The petition alleges the prison is not fulfilling its constitutional duty to keep people in custody safe. The Department of Corrections says it has received the lawsuit and is reviewing it.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 1809

Reported Deaths: 87
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin65146
Ramsey1647
Olmsted1532
Dakota1035
Washington883
Anoka760
Winona516
St. Louis436
Clay431
Martin394
Carlton270
Freeborn270
Mower250
Blue Earth230
Wright211
Le Sueur210
Scott201
Crow Wing170
Goodhue170
Dodge160
Carver140
Sherburne110
Fillmore100
Steele90
Stearns70
Nicollet71
Wabasha70
Chisago71
Brown71
Wilkin72
Cottonwood60
Pine60
Rice50
Beltrami50
Lyon50
Otter Tail40
Faribault40
Isanti40
Cass40
Watonwan40
Yellow Medicine30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Waseca30
Renville30
Todd20
Rock20
Traverse20
Unassigned20
Lincoln20
McLeod20
Kandiyohi20
Nobles20
Itasca20
Koochiching10
Jackson10
Houston10
Douglas10
Big Stone10
Benton10
Becker10
Redwood10
Lac qui Parle10
Swift10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Murray10
Norman10
Pipestone10
Polk10
Red Lake10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 1995

Reported Deaths: 53
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn27621
Johnson2263
Polk2247
Louisa1660
Muscatine1332
Scott1292
Tama1113
Washington1014
Black Hawk850
Marshall440
Dallas380
Clinton380
Dubuque371
Allamakee242
Cedar220
Henry221
Woodbury210
Benton191
Jasper170
Warren160
Pottawattamie141
Cerro Gordo140
Harrison120
Jones110
Story110
Bremer90
Buchanan80
Van Buren80
Iowa70
Shelby70
Sioux70
Mahaska70
Wapello70
Clayton71
Des Moines70
Poweshiek61
Monona60
Crawford61
Fayette50
Winneshiek50
Lyon40
Jefferson40
Jackson40
Plymouth40
Boone40
Page30
Marion30
Madison31
Hancock30
Guthrie30
Clay20
Buena Vista20
Webster20
Delaware20
Keokuk20
Winnebago20
Lee20
Clarke20
Hamilton20
Chickasaw20
Mills20
Mitchell20
Osceola20
Taylor10
Union10
Worth10
Wright10
Montgomery10
Audubon10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Grundy10
Hardin10
Howard10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Appanoose11
Unassigned00
