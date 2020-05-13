KIMT News 3 - The Coronavirus Pandemic has changed the way we communicate with each other. That's especially true for people in nursing homes or assisted living facilities, where visitors aren't allowed right now.

That's why US Senator Amy Klobuchar, who represents Minnesota, is spearheading a bipartisan effort to make sure seniors can stay connected with health care providers and loved ones.

It's called the ACCESS Act. That stands for Advancing Connectivity during the Coronavirus to Ensure Support for Seniors.

"Every day, just like you, we hear from families who are prohibited from visiting their loved ones, and these conversations are heartbreaking. The bipartisan ACCESS Act will help connect residents and loved ones by getting the needed technology into facilities so visits can happen virtually," said Nancy LeaMond, Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer of the AARP.

The ACCESS Act also provides funding to make sure seniors are able to access telehealth services to get the care they need while still staying safe and socially distant when possible.