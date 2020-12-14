AARP stats show Iowa and Minnesota above national average for COVID-19 cases and deaths in care homes

KIMT NEWS 3 -The AARP has released some statistics showing the impact the pandemic has had on nursing homes. Their numbers over the past month are showing cases and deaths have been climbing.

Minnesota and Iowa are higher than the national averages according to AARP's numbers.

Minnesota is averaging about 1.36 deaths per 100 residents and 8 COVID-19 cases for every 100 residents.

Iowa is showing higher numbers in both categories, 1.65 deaths per 100 residents and 8 COVID-19 cases per 100 residents.

KIMT News 3 spoke with John Joyner, community director of Country Meadow Place in Mason City. He says the situation has settled down at their facility.

"It's been going on the same as it's been going on in the county. When the county has spiked, it kind of hit us also, but we're now kind of flattening out the curve it looks like and we're doing the exact same thing at Country Meadow Place," said Joyner.

When it comes to vaccinations, Joyner says they don't have an exact date on when they'll be given, but they have plans to have the entire facility, both staff and residents, vaccinated in one day's time.