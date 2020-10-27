AARP report finds some Iowa nursing homes are short on PPE supply

MASON CITY, Iowa - Nursing homes and long-term care facilities have been hit hard by the pandemic, and a new report is finding that many of those facilities in Iowa still don't have enough personal protective equipment.

The AARP Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard report, the first which was published this month, found that about 43% of nursing homes in the state do not have a one-week supply of masks and other PPE for the time period of August 24-September 20, compared to the national rate of 25.5%. The dashboard will be updated monthly, and will measure 5 key aspects, including resident cases and deaths (per 100 residents), staff cases (per 100 residents), the percentage of nursing homes without a one-week supply of PPE, and the percentage of nursing homes with staffing shortages.

While there has been some progress made, such as requiring facilities to report COVID-19 cases and deaths at the federal level, ordering testing, and providing PPE and other resources to facilities, as well as setting a standard for in-person visits, AARP Iowa advocacy director Anthony Carroll says there is more that needs to be done.

"Having a standard is part of it, but we really want to be a part of the solution. It starts by bringing together multiple stake holders that we have in experience in Iowa, people who are interested in investing in doing better."

The agency is calling for a 5-point plan to be enacted, including prioritizing regular and ongoing testing and adequate PPE for all residents, staff and visitors; require access to virtual visitation and establish timelines, milestones and accountability for in-person visitation; ensure quality care for residents; reject immunity for long-term care facilities related to COVID-19; and improve transparency.

"We need a better job looking at funding that's been allocated. How is that money being spent? Is it a funding issue? Is it a supply chain issue? How do we get to the bottom of this? Because we certainly aren't where we need to be."

According to a recent analysis released by the Kaiser Family Foundation, more than 84,000 residents and staff of nursing homes and long-term care facilities nationwide have died from COVID-19, accounting for about 40% of all such fatalities in the United States.

The AARP Public Policy Institute, in collaboration with the Scripps Gerontology Center at Miami University in Ohio, is collecting the data that is being used in the Dashboard.