AARP holds statewide forum to Stop Rx Greed

"The more you know, the more you're going to act on this."

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 5:52 PM
Updated: Dec 5, 2019 6:18 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - AARP livestreamed a Prescription Drug Prices Solutions Forum across Minnesota. People all over the state sat in to learn more about American drug costs and what is causing rising prices.

"The more you know, the more you're going to act on this because this stuff is black and white," says Ken Zaiken, a local AARP volunteer.

AARP is bipartisan but will endorse legislation. It is pushing for legislators to pass laws AARP believes will improve drug costs.

To learn more about AARPs mission, people can meet for conversation the first Mondays of each month at Thesis Beer Project.

