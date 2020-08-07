AARP Iowa launching campaign focused on making the voices of those 50+ are heard

MASON CITY, Iowa - The general election is roughly 3 months away, and the pandemic is raising concerns while voting at the polls. While there are other options to make your voice heard this November, how does this impact the most vulnerable of our population?

AARP Iowa has launched the "Protect Voters 50+" campaign to support and protect Iowa voters 50 years of age and older on Election Day with options like requesting an absentee ballot, as well as drive the largest 50+ voter turnout in Iowa history.

Despite age groups like Millennials and Generation Z entering in and participating in the voting process in large numbers, state director Brad Anderson says the older population still holds significant weight in elections.

"Historically, we've seen amazing turnout with 50+ voters. They are usually the highest demographic turnout wise for any election, whether it's a primary or general election."

In addition, the campaign is encouraging voters to ask candidates about some key issues that may pertain to them.

"Those issues start with Medicare and Social Security. In addition to that, we want candidates to address the skyrocketing costs of prescription drugs as well."

A recent poll commissioned by the AARP shows that 48% of older Iowa voters say they plan to vote absentee in November, while 44% plan to vote in person at their respective polling place.

