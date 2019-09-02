Clear

AAA: Cheapest gas for Labor Day weekend for the first time in three years

Average price nationwide is $2.57/gal

Posted: Sep 2, 2019 2:07 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - As you're getting ready to head home from your Labor Day destinations, good news: gas prices are cheaper from where they were this time last year.

AAA says the national average price of gas for this weekend is expected to be the cheapest in three years. In Iowa, the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.41, while in Minnesota, it's just 9 cents more.

Felix Garcia is from South Texas, and works in the oil and gas industry. With Hurricane Dorian churning off the East Coast right now, he says prices could increase because of the demand for it and changes in availability of supply.

"There will be a spike in oil, which is good for my type of business. But when you have a storm that decimates a large part of the country...it's sad...but you will have a spike in fuel."

For those that like the low prices, he says it's just too hard to tell.

"I think there is an economic boom, there are more people with jobs, and there are more people that could afford those exta 20-30 cents just because they have that job."

Nationally, the average price is currently $2.57/gal.

During this weekend last year, the average price of a gallon of gas in Iowa and Minnesota was around $2.70/gal. For the cheapest grade of gas, E85 is currently at $2.29/gal.

