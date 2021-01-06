A young girl in Rochester is demonstrating the true meaning of being kind

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A young girl in Rochester is spreading some cheer in her neighborhood, while also fighting hunger.

What started out as 6-year-old Molly Patch caroling in her neighborhood with her furry friend, turned into something so much bigger. Neighbors started donating money to her and what did she do with it? She wanted to buy groceries to give to Channel One Regional Food Bank. KIMT News 3 spoke with Molly and her parents to see why she wanted to do this. Her reason was a simple one. "Because a lot of people didn't have as much food this year," explained Molly.

After just two days, the Patch family was able to donate over 150 pounds of food to Channel One. That's even after going around to fill up the community pantries in Rochester. When asked how she felt about it, Molly said happy. "Because when I went to the food bank, there was a lot of people there," she explained.

Molly was able to collect $100 to put towards buying the groceries. Because of this gesture she did to spread some cheer during these tough and uncertain times, Molly was recognized by RPD officers for their Kindness Contest.