A year after losing majority of crops, farmer sees record-breaking success

MABEL, Minn. - Wayne Wold operates Wold Strawberries, a strawberry farm in Mabel.

Last June, Wold lost majority of his crops to a big hail storm. Mother nature left Wold with no berries for people to pick and some financial stress.

"It was here and then was gone in five minutes. So it's a different year, let's just put it that way," Wold said.

That's because mother nature is giving him some record-breaking success this year.

Wold said all the snowfall this winter helped the strawberries planted in fall. He also said the colder and wetter spring helps the cold-weather crop thrive.

As a result, Wold and people picking berries tell KIMT the farm has never had this many quality berries, ever!

"I'm just walking around in a daze sometimes, I thank the Lord for it, let's be honest with you," Wold said.

In addition to more, bigger berries, Wold said another record set this year is the length of the picking season.

Unlike years in the past, the farm will still be open for people to pick strawberries on July 4th simply because there are so many available this year.