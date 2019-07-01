Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

A year after losing majority of crops, farmer sees record-breaking success

The wet spring is hurting many farmers, but is creating one of the best picking seasons yet for one strawberry farmer.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 6:43 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

MABEL, Minn. - Wayne Wold operates Wold Strawberries, a strawberry farm in Mabel.

Last June, Wold lost majority of his crops to a big hail storm. Mother nature left Wold with no berries for people to pick and some financial stress.

"It was here and then was gone in five minutes. So it's a different year, let's just put it that way," Wold said.

That's because mother nature is giving him some record-breaking success this year.

Wold said all the snowfall this winter helped the strawberries planted in fall. He also said the colder and wetter spring helps the cold-weather crop thrive.

As a result, Wold and people picking berries tell KIMT the farm has never had this many quality berries, ever!

"I'm just walking around in a daze sometimes, I thank the Lord for it, let's be honest with you," Wold said.

In addition to more, bigger berries, Wold said another record set this year is the length of the picking season.

Unlike years in the past, the farm will still be open for people to pick strawberries on July 4th simply because there are so many available this year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Tracking a very soggy first week of July
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking the Flash Flood Threat into the Afternoon

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a very soggy start to July

Image

Weather Forecast 6/30

Image

North Iowa kid gets time on the silver screen

Image

Practicing rescue techniques on the water

Image

Farmer sees record-breaking year for strawberries

Image

Standing with Sudan Rally in Rochester

Image

Competing in fast moving water

Image

Mason City's Cannonball Day goes on despite the heat

Image

Rudd celebrates 150 years

Community Events