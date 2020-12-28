A winter storm is on the way: Here's what you need to know

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Winter Storm to Bring Several Inches of Snow Tuesday into Wednesday... .Widespread snow will impact the region from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. The snow is expected to fall heaviest Tuesday night with potential for a period of light freezing drizzle as snow begins to taper off early Wednesday morning. The axis of heaviest snowfall is expected to lay out from northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin where a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for potential snow accumulations of 6 inches or more and a light glaze of ice. However, any further fluctuation in storm track will result in a shift in the placement of this axis of heavier snow, so continue to monitor the latest forecast. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the remainder of the area with several inches of snow accumulation expected. Hazardous travel is expected across the region with impacts to the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Carroll; Cass; Crawford; Dallas; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin; Jasper; Madison; Marshall; Polk; Story; Tama; Warren; Webster; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Significant Winter Storm across Iowa Tuesday into Wednesday Morning... .A winter storm will will begin to affect the region Tuesday morning and bring with it widespread snowfall and then likely periods of wintry mix including freezing rain that will make travel difficult. Moderate to heavy snows are anticipated over nearly all of central Iowa with heaviest amounts, greater than 6 inches, possible from southwest into east central Iowa. The transition to a wintry mix, including freezing rain, will begin Tuesday Night and further deteriorate travel conditions. Nearly all of Interstates 80 and 35 will be affected across Iowa. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, highest end of that range in central Iowa. Wintry mix and ice accumulations less than a tenth of an inch following the snow.

* WHERE...Parts of northern and central Iowa

* WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could especially impact the Tuesday morning and Wednesday evening commutes. The weight of the snow and ice may also result in sagging tree limbs and damage, with power outages possible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Winter Storm to Bring Several Inches of Snow Tuesday into Wednesday... .Widespread snow will impact the region from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. The snow is expected to fall heaviest Tuesday night with potential for a period of light freezing drizzle as snow begins to taper off early Wednesday morning. The axis of heaviest snowfall is expected to lay out from northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin where a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for potential snow accumulations of 6 inches or more and a light glaze of ice. However, any further fluctuation in storm track will result in a shift in the placement of this axis of heavier snow, so continue to monitor the latest forecast. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the remainder of the area with several inches of snow accumulation expected. Hazardous travel is expected across the region with impacts to the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and a period of freezing drizzle possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches with locally higher amounts up to 8 inches possible. Ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin and north central and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Anoka; Carver; Dakota; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Le Sueur; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Steele; Waseca; Washington; Wright

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW EXPECTED ON TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT THAT WILL IMPACT THE TUESDAY EVENING COMMUTE... .A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of central Minnesota, all of southern Minnesota, and adjacent areas of west central Wisconsin from Tuesday morning, through early Wednesday morning. This advisory is along and south of a line from Morris to St. Cloud and Cambridge Minnesota, to Luck, Cumberland and Ladysmith in west central Wisconsin. A storm system is expected to develop late tonight across the Central Plains, and move northeast across the Upper Midwest Tuesday, and into Wednesday morning. Several inches of snow will fall across the Advisory area, with total accumulations of 3 to 5 inches expected before it tapers off Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Snow will begin across western Minnesota Tuesday morning, and spread eastward during the day. The Tuesday evening commute will be impacted as this system moves across the region. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Significant Winter Storm across Iowa Tuesday into Wednesday Morning... .A winter storm will will begin to affect the region Tuesday morning and bring with it widespread snowfall and then likely periods of wintry mix including freezing rain that will make travel difficult. Moderate to heavy snows are anticipated over nearly all of central Iowa with heaviest amounts, greater than 6 inches, possible from southwest into east central Iowa. The transition to a wintry mix, including freezing rain, will begin Tuesday Night and further deteriorate travel conditions. Nearly all of Interstates 80 and 35 will be affected across Iowa. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, followed by a wintry mix and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Much of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Winter Storm to Bring Several Inches of Snow Tuesday into Wednesday... .Widespread snow will impact the region from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. The snow is expected to fall heaviest Tuesday night with potential for a period of light freezing drizzle as snow begins to taper off early Wednesday morning. The axis of heaviest snowfall is expected to lay out from northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin where a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for potential snow accumulations of 6 inches or more and a light glaze of ice. However, any further fluctuation in storm track will result in a shift in the placement of this axis of heavier snow, so continue to monitor the latest forecast. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the remainder of the area with several inches of snow accumulation expected. Hazardous travel is expected across the region with impacts to the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.