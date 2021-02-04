Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 dead, 5 hospitalized after fire breaks out at Dodge County apartment complex Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Travel not advised throughout much of north Iowa Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory - Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A winter storm is here: Here's the latest breakdown by county across the area

Blizzard-like conditions possible as snow moves out and the wind picks up.

Posted: Feb 4, 2021 9:55 AM
Updated: Feb 4, 2021 9:58 AM

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

CLOSINGS: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn 

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

STATEWIDE REPORTS: Minnesota | Iowa

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...Snowing Moving Southeast Minnesota... .At 9 am, radar indicated snow falling across much of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, and parts of western Wisconsin. The snow will continue to spread across the entire area this morning. Snow covered and slippery roads were reported across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. The road conditions in western Wisconsin will become snow covered during the remainder of the morning. Winds will begin to increase this afternoon with gusts of 30 to 40 mph causing blowing and drifting snow. By late afternoon and during the evening, some areas could see pockets of whiteout conditions in Iowa and Minnesota. Blizzard conditions cannot be ruled out. The snow will diminish this evening but the higher winds will persist through midnight before diminishing. Travel could become dangerous in some areas later today into the overnight. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation becoming all snow. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Blizzard Warning
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Poweshiek; Sac; Story; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
...Significant Travel Impacts Today into Tonight... .A powerful cold front is moving through the area today with strong northwest winds, falling temperatures and moderate snow with very low visibility. Significant impacts to travel conditions will occur. Strong northwest winds gusting above 45 mph will create widespread blowing snow and blizzard conditions at times the remainder of the day into this evening, especially in rural areas of north central into central Iowa. Snowfall totals are not expected to be heavy, but even light amounts may be enough to worsen impacts. Wind chills fall below zero by this evening into tonight, which could serve as another hazard should motorists become stranded. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Visibilities one-quarter mile or less.

* WHERE...North Central into portions of Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Through 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact mid-morning travel through the evening commute.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...Snowing Moving Southeast Minnesota... .At 9 am, radar indicated snow falling across much of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, and parts of western Wisconsin. The snow will continue to spread across the entire area this morning. Snow covered and slippery roads were reported across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. The road conditions in western Wisconsin will become snow covered during the remainder of the morning. Winds will begin to increase this afternoon with gusts of 30 to 40 mph causing blowing and drifting snow. By late afternoon and during the evening, some areas could see pockets of whiteout conditions in Iowa and Minnesota. Blizzard conditions cannot be ruled out. The snow will diminish this evening but the higher winds will persist through midnight before diminishing. Travel could become dangerous in some areas later today into the overnight. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation becoming all snow. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Anoka; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Nicollet; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)
...SNOW TAPERING OFF FROM WEST TO EAST THIS MORNING BUT BLOWING SNOW WILL BECOME MORE WIDESPREAD THIS AFTERNOON INTO THIS EVENING... .A band of moderate to heavy snow, with rates of over an inch per hour, developed from Cambridge to Redwood Falls overnight and moved east. This band produced totals from 2 to 6 inches from Redwood Falls northeast through Litchfield and Hutchinson to Princeton. Total snow accumulations east of that area will mainly range from 2 to 4 inches across southern and eastern Minnesota, with 3 to 6 inches across western Wisconsin. In addition to the snow, strong northwest winds with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected today and this evening. The strong winds will cause areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility for several hours after the snow has ended. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect along and near and east of a line from Redwood Falls to Mora through this evening. The advisory is for the combination of accumulating snow and blowing and drifting snow. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow, ending this morning in most locations, but continuing into early afternoon in west central Wisconsin. Total accumulations mainly from 2 to 4 inches, but locally higher amounts in excess of 5 inches from Redwood Falls to Mora and across west central Wisconsin. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph this afternoon and early evening.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and east central Minnesota as well as west central Wisconsin.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 463766

Reported Deaths: 6302
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin962621539
Ramsey41383770
Dakota34335367
Anoka31905374
Washington21005242
Stearns18291195
St. Louis14251255
Scott12517103
Wright12004108
Olmsted1117179
Sherburne841870
Carver718439
Clay667584
Rice641982
Kandiyohi564973
Blue Earth557834
Crow Wing496779
Chisago469340
Otter Tail467869
Benton431188
Winona402548
Mower385829
Douglas382766
Nobles377247
Goodhue368164
Polk333661
McLeod331848
Beltrami322548
Morrison316445
Lyon308341
Becker292740
Itasca292344
Isanti292144
Carlton290943
Steele286810
Pine273315
Freeborn263824
Todd235330
Nicollet234940
Brown224135
Le Sueur220016
Mille Lacs218545
Cass212224
Meeker203033
Waseca197116
Wabasha17993
Martin175426
Roseau166817
Hubbard154438
Houston146714
Dodge14434
Redwood143027
Renville140940
Chippewa133933
Fillmore13138
Cottonwood130719
Wadena122519
Rock113112
Aitkin113033
Faribault112916
Sibley11167
Watonwan10848
Kanabec102318
Pennington101916
Pipestone98524
Yellow Medicine95717
Murray9288
Jackson89010
Swift86318
Pope7565
Stevens7118
Marshall70815
Clearwater69214
Lake67816
Lac qui Parle66616
Wilkin64510
Koochiching61111
Lincoln4962
Big Stone4743
Grant4528
Norman4298
Mahnomen4237
Unassigned40268
Kittson38621
Red Lake3234
Traverse2854
Lake of the Woods2051
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 320568

Reported Deaths: 4917
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk48567503
Linn18715295
Scott16388183
Black Hawk14468263
Woodbury13319199
Johnson1258263
Dubuque11911177
Dallas946679
Pottawattamie9416129
Story909641
Cerro Gordo484776
Warren481960
Webster479081
Clinton475574
Sioux465064
Marshall443668
Des Moines406253
Muscatine402883
Buena Vista401735
Wapello3624100
Plymouth357674
Jasper342863
Lee339543
Marion321659
Jones279753
Henry272433
Carroll260045
Bremer255651
Crawford240132
Boone230025
Washington229739
Benton220051
Mahaska205840
Jackson201136
Tama195362
Dickinson192236
Kossuth188951
Delaware180737
Clay177024
Fayette170926
Wright169228
Winneshiek167824
Buchanan167425
Hamilton166136
Harrison162567
Hardin161533
Cedar160220
Clayton156451
Butler154629
Page153217
Floyd144238
Poweshiek142227
Mills141420
Cherokee141233
Lyon140237
Hancock134825
Allamakee134138
Iowa132723
Madison132112
Grundy125330
Calhoun12529
Winnebago125230
Jefferson124329
Cass119646
Louisa118638
Mitchell118239
Chickasaw115412
Union115229
Appanoose115144
Sac114617
Emmet111637
Shelby110830
Humboldt109720
Unassigned10830
Franklin106719
Guthrie106127
Palo Alto95016
Montgomery92932
Howard92020
Keokuk87728
Clarke87213
Monroe84426
Pocahontas79517
Ida79231
Monona73221
Davis72523
Adair71724
Greene7108
Lucas68212
Osceola65512
Worth6294
Taylor62111
Fremont5378
Decatur5245
Van Buren52116
Ringgold47712
Audubon4409
Wayne42721
Adams3103
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 11°
Mason City
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: -1°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 8°
Tracking cold and snow to finish off the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 2/4

Image

Fire crews continue to battle Dodge. Co blaze

Image

Crews respond to fire in Dodge. Co.

Image

Vaccinating people experiencing homelessness

Image

Rochester pharmacies accepting vaccine applications

Image

Shelters prepare for drop in temperature

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County Public Health, Salvation Army to provide vaccines to people experiencing homelessness

Image

Sara's Wednesday Night Forecast

Image

SAW: Mayo's Marshall Peters

Image

National Signing Day: Area athletes make college commitments

Community Events