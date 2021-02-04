A winter storm is here: Here's the latest breakdown by county across the area

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

CLOSINGS: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

STATEWIDE REPORTS: Minnesota | Iowa

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Snowing Moving Southeast Minnesota... .At 9 am, radar indicated snow falling across much of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, and parts of western Wisconsin. The snow will continue to spread across the entire area this morning. Snow covered and slippery roads were reported across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. The road conditions in western Wisconsin will become snow covered during the remainder of the morning. Winds will begin to increase this afternoon with gusts of 30 to 40 mph causing blowing and drifting snow. By late afternoon and during the evening, some areas could see pockets of whiteout conditions in Iowa and Minnesota. Blizzard conditions cannot be ruled out. The snow will diminish this evening but the higher winds will persist through midnight before diminishing. Travel could become dangerous in some areas later today into the overnight. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation becoming all snow. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Blizzard Warning

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Poweshiek; Sac; Story; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Significant Travel Impacts Today into Tonight... .A powerful cold front is moving through the area today with strong northwest winds, falling temperatures and moderate snow with very low visibility. Significant impacts to travel conditions will occur. Strong northwest winds gusting above 45 mph will create widespread blowing snow and blizzard conditions at times the remainder of the day into this evening, especially in rural areas of north central into central Iowa. Snowfall totals are not expected to be heavy, but even light amounts may be enough to worsen impacts. Wind chills fall below zero by this evening into tonight, which could serve as another hazard should motorists become stranded. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Visibilities one-quarter mile or less.

* WHERE...North Central into portions of Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Through 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact mid-morning travel through the evening commute.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Snowing Moving Southeast Minnesota... .At 9 am, radar indicated snow falling across much of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, and parts of western Wisconsin. The snow will continue to spread across the entire area this morning. Snow covered and slippery roads were reported across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. The road conditions in western Wisconsin will become snow covered during the remainder of the morning. Winds will begin to increase this afternoon with gusts of 30 to 40 mph causing blowing and drifting snow. By late afternoon and during the evening, some areas could see pockets of whiteout conditions in Iowa and Minnesota. Blizzard conditions cannot be ruled out. The snow will diminish this evening but the higher winds will persist through midnight before diminishing. Travel could become dangerous in some areas later today into the overnight. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation becoming all snow. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Anoka; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Nicollet; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...SNOW TAPERING OFF FROM WEST TO EAST THIS MORNING BUT BLOWING SNOW WILL BECOME MORE WIDESPREAD THIS AFTERNOON INTO THIS EVENING... .A band of moderate to heavy snow, with rates of over an inch per hour, developed from Cambridge to Redwood Falls overnight and moved east. This band produced totals from 2 to 6 inches from Redwood Falls northeast through Litchfield and Hutchinson to Princeton. Total snow accumulations east of that area will mainly range from 2 to 4 inches across southern and eastern Minnesota, with 3 to 6 inches across western Wisconsin. In addition to the snow, strong northwest winds with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected today and this evening. The strong winds will cause areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility for several hours after the snow has ended. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect along and near and east of a line from Redwood Falls to Mora through this evening. The advisory is for the combination of accumulating snow and blowing and drifting snow. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow, ending this morning in most locations, but continuing into early afternoon in west central Wisconsin. Total accumulations mainly from 2 to 4 inches, but locally higher amounts in excess of 5 inches from Redwood Falls to Mora and across west central Wisconsin. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph this afternoon and early evening.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and east central Minnesota as well as west central Wisconsin.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.