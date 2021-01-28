A weekend with winter weather on the way?

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions
MORE: Maps & Radars
ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here
CLOSINGS: Click Here
LIVE EYE: Tower Cams
SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter
ALERTS: WeatherWarn
STATEWIDE REPORTS: Minnesota | Iowa
Here is the latest information from the National Weather Service.
Quiet weather will continue through tomorrow, but accumulating snow is increasingly likely this weekend for much of the area. Be sure to monitor the forecast late this week if you have weekend travel plans, especially late Saturday through early Sunday. pic.twitter.com/SQxBBYv2AD
— NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) January 28, 2021
Planning any travel Saturday?
Periods of rain/wintry mix/snow will impact the state Saturday and Saturday night.
Be sure to stay on top of the forecast as some more winter weather is on track to move across the state! #iawx pic.twitter.com/zDWfvQFcI5
— NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) January 28, 2021