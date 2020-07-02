A very busy tourism season for Clear Lake despite pandemic

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - July 1 would be the traditional start of the North Iowa community's 4th of July celebration. This year though, it's largely business as usual. However, the cancellation isn't keeping tourists away.

Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Stacy Doughan is seeing plenty of people from near and far making the trek to hit the lake, shop, or just go on vacation.

"We have seen license plates from all over the country. We've seen New Mexico, there was a Hawaii plate here the other day, someone from California."

The reason for the surge of people - folks just want to get out, and the lake is a big draw on a hot July day.

"Last weekend out at State Park Beach was reminiscent of a typical 4th of July at State Park Beach, if not busier. People are coming to Clear Lake, they're shopping at our stores, and we're happy to have them here as long as they're doing it safely."

And all it takes is following guidance from public health, by keeping good hygiene, and keeping 6 ft. apart and wearing a mask, if possible.

"Clear Lake is open for business and we invite people to come, and we ask that when they do so, they do it safely."

While it has been awhile since an economic impact study was done during the 4th of July weekend, during the Ignite Fireworks campaign, Doughan says an estimated $10 million was brought in to Clear Lake during the weekend..