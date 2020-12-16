A vehicle theft, a man in the trunk and a 100-mph pursuit: Authorities lay out a hectic scene in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities laid out a hectic hour Tuesday where an auto body employee was in the trunk of a vehicle that fled from authorities and reached speeds of around 100 miles per hour.

Authorities said Wednesday that Seth Sorenson, 27, of Rochester, is facing three charges, including kidnapping, connected to a chaotic event where the autobody shop worker hopped in the trunk of the car before the suspect took off and a pursuit ensued.

Authorities said Sorenson was with the owner of the vehicle when they went to the autobody shop. The shop had the car, a 2009 Audi, at the facility for months and there was an outstanding bill of around $4,000.

Sorenson was looking over the car with the employee nearby when he hopped into the driver’s seat at around 4 p.m. At that time, the employee jumped into the trunk. As the car sped away, the victim called 911 and was on the phone with dispatch throughout the chase, which included the driver going the wrong way on a busy road.

"You could tell the car was getting hot," said Jason Gascoigne, who was in the trunk of the car. "He was driving it hard. He's a pretty good driver but he just made a bad decision."

Speeds reached around 100 miles per hour during the nearly hour-long ordeal.

The vehicle was eventually able to lose authorities before it was located at the Timberland Apartments.

The victim, who was pleading with the driver to let him out of the trunk during the pursuit, was allowed to leave the vehicle prior to that. He suffered minor injury to his hand.

"It was frustrating, it was exciting, and it eventually got scary," the victim told KIMT. "Once the police were behind us, he started driving crazy."

Sorenson is facing three felony charges in connection to the incident.