A vaccine passport might be your ticket into events and concerts again

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Your ticket to getting into concerts and events in the future could be as easy as holding up your phone. The concept of a vaccine passport has been floating around for awhile now. As you can imagine though, there is some back and forth on it.

A vaccine passport is proof that you're either protected against COVID-19 through a vaccine or you've tested negative for the virus. While some are pushing for vaccine passports to speed up the return to normal, the Biden Administration says it will not take the lead in developing the app, but will provide guidelines. The White House Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response said officials are worried the Government would play too much of a role in monitoring vaccinations. He explained the public would feel nervous to get the passport.

Infectious Disease Research Director, Dr. Michael Osterholm, thinks a vaccine passport will be a part of our everyday lives in the future. "People do want to know if you're going to get on a plane, if you're going to go into a restaurant, if you're going to go into a public place - do I feel confident the person sitting next to me is not likely infected with the virus," he explained. "So whether the Governments want them or not, I am convinced that you're going to see them eventually be part of our everyday lives."

Supporters of the vaccine passport say it'll allow for businesses to open up at full capacity and help boost the economy. Dr. Osterholm said the Biden Administration is leaving it up to private sectors. "So now what we need to do is figure out how to do it safely, fairly and effectively as we can," he said. "So I think the administration is doing a good job of at least laying out criteria for private sector companies."

New York recently launched its passport app, becoming the first state in the country to do so.