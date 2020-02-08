Clear
A trip through fashion history in St. Ansgar

Annual Heritage Day fundraiser held at South Square.

Posted: Feb 8, 2020 3:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa – Fashions from across the ages made an appearance in St. Ansgar on Saturday.

It was the annual “Heritage Day” fundraiser for the St. Ansgar Heritage Association Museum and the History Center at South Square. There was food, piano music, a barbershop chorus, and KIMT’s own Raquel Hellman introduced a series of models wearing clothes from decades gone by.

The fashions were provided by Cheryl Rosenberg Gruis and Darla Pyle.

