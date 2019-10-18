A 'sweet reward' for Clear Lake donut shop

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - No matter what time it is, donuts may sound good at any time.

One local donut shop is being crowned as the Top Donut Shop in the Hawkeye State.

Over the summer, South Shore Donut Co. entered into the Sweetest Bakery in America competition, hosted by Dawn Foods. Patrons were able to vote in three categories, depending on the business, including donut shops, full-line bakeries, and cake/cupcake shops.

Owners John and Whitney Mixdorf first operated out of their house before opening their shop two years ago this weekend.

"I would love to know how many votes we got. The company sent out a message today saying that there were a million votes nationally," Whitney says.

When she and her husband first started, they didn't imagine such an honor.

"It's incredible. I was doing a little dance this morning, and John was laughing at me. But he said I could never enter another contest again, because he had no idea I was competitive when we got married," she adds with a laugh.

In the donut shop category, South Shore placed #1 in Iowa, and 7th nationally. When you hear Whitney talk about the honor, it's easy to see why the shop won.

"Even in my [Facebook] post today when I was talking about winning this, I ended it with 'sprinkle kindness like confetti.' I think that's something important especially in the world that we live in now. Whenever you could do that's good, go forth and do it."

15 bakeries across Iowa, including Cakes on York in Cresco and Black Sheep Coffee in Greene, took part in the competition. 26 shops in Minnesota also took part, including Otto's Bakery & Coffee Shop in Byron.

The 'Sweetest Bakery in America'? Sweet Crunch Bakeshop in Pembroke, New Hampshire.