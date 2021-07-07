A successful 4th of July celebration in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Another 4th of July is in the books. And for Clear Lake, it's potentially record breaking.

Each year, the nearly week-long celebration averages around 50,000-60,000 people turning out for the fireworks over the lake, Evans United Carnival and live music at the City Park bandshell. After a year of uncertainty, Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Stacy Doughan believes this year's festival was just what the community needed.

"We were really fortunate with great weather and great turnout. I'd say every single day, we saw more people than we've ever seen during the 4th of July celebration. we were so happy to get back to normal."

While there is no official visitor count for this year's celebration yet, Doughan predicts it being in the average 60,000 range, with an estimated 10,000 attending the Arch Allies concert Friday at the bandshell, and about 30,000 for Sunday's fireworks.

In addition, CNN recently ranked Clear Lake's fireworks display 13th in the nation, alongside Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C.'s shows.

"There are very few small town 4th of July celebrations across the country, and we're going to hang on to that and continue to invite people to enjoy the carnival, the fireworks and all of the 4th of July celebration has to offer."