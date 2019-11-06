Clear

A sport for your inner Lumberjack or Jill

Axe throwing is catching the attention of the country one throw at a time.

OSAGE, Iowa – If you walk through the door of Limestone Brewers in Osage and wander to the back of the Main Street business, you’ll find a new sport to try; axe throwing.

“We thought, ‘What can we do in this space?” So we said axe throwing. We tried it once and it was a lot of fun,” said brewer and owner, Tony Wynohrad.

You’ve likely seen the viral video of an Arizona woman who narrowly dodged an axe raising the question, is it really safe to drink beer and hurl a hatchet? Laura Wynohrad has the answer.

“It definitely is safe. When you watch that video, now that we know something about the guidelines, there’s a lot of red flags that happened in that video. So we’ve gone to lengths that that type of thing will not happen here.”

Lengths including safety training, becoming affiliated with the World Axe Throwing League and taking out insurance.

“Yes, there is axe throwing insurance and it does cover the alcohol component to it,” Tony said. “We have axe coaches here monitoring everything so it’s way safer than people would assume.”

Perhaps the biggest challenge for a novice axe thrower is picking up the technique.

“If you’re not an axe thrower, it’s a big challenge just to get it to stick to the board – to the target. But, the competitive part of it comes when you’re being very specific about it. I would equate it to – it’s kind of between darts and bowling,” Tony added.

While the throwing lanes don’t open to the public until this weekend, the hope is that this unique attraction will bring more business to the small community.

“You see something like this in bigger cities but certainly not smaller communities like Osage,” said Kati Henry, Osage Chamber of Commerce Director. “I think we’ll at least see some people coming in from the other smaller communities in our area and I think it’s a perfect fit for the brewery.”

Lane reservations can be made here, or walk-ins can throw if a lane is available.

