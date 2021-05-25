A special bench is dedicated to Lori Cimmiyotti at the St. Ansgar baseball field Monday night

ST. ANSGAR, IA - One family received a special dedication Monday night.

The Cimmiyotti family lost Lori in February to cancer.

A bench commemorating Lori was unveiled to the family Monday night at St. Ansgar's high school baseball game.

Her husband, Glenn, announces St. Ansgar baseball games and her son, Logan, is an assistant baseball coach at Kasson-Mantorville High School.

Logan thought they were heading to St. Ansgar to celebrate one of his dad's accomplishments with his two sisters.

Turns out, it was much more.

The father-son duo threw out the first pitch before learning about this very special bench in Lori's memory.

"It was a beautiful night. The stars were out. We kind of just sat there and just reminisced about the old times. It was a special moment for all of us to be there. We know that she was there with us. That's for sure," says Logan.

Logan's Kasson-Mantorville baseball family was in attendance too, making the moment all the more special.