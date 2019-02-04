ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Sunday, dozens of people came out to Recovery Is Happening, a non-profit that helps people battling addiction, to watch the big game, sober.

Crystal Smith used to struggle with substance abuse and now helps others get clean as a peer recovery specialist at RIH. She knows first hand how important it is to have a community while getting clean.

"I mean look at all the people here," she said. "You don't have to have the other drugs, the opioid drugs. We can have sober fun and that's what this is about," she said.

They also celebrated the start of Black History Month by having soul food while watching the game.

"We got plenty of games and plenty of food. I mean you get high off the food," Smith said.

This is the second year RIH hosted a sober celebration for the big game.