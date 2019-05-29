A sneak peek into the new One Discovery Square building.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's the plan to make Rochester the global stop for health and wellness, destination medical center.

One major part of the plan is called discovery square... a 16 block subdistrict designed to be a hub for science and research.

It's a community think space, right in the heart of the Med-City.

“This is where we believe most of that good will and collaboration will happen because it's just an exciting space,” said Real estate developer Jeremy Jacobs.

Its aim is to bring a new energy downtown. From the open conference rooms to open seating, the goal of this new building is for ideas from researchers and businesses to flow freely.

The new construction took little over a year to build and cost over 30 million in initial investments. Lisa Clarke is the executive director for the DMC economic development agency and she tells me this will help businesses grow here in the community.

“We want them to collide and work with one another so they can create these things here in Rochester Minnesota and keep their business and talent in Rochester,” said DMC EDA Executive Director Lisa Clarke.

DMC staff tells KIMT that they are already in the early stages of expanding just next door... that depends on how well this space is occupied.

The building will be open the first week of June.