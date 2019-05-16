Clear

Fox/wolf dogs in town? That's the discussion in a small Freeborn Co. town

Posted: May. 14, 2019 7:47 AM
Updated: May. 14, 2019 7:58 PM

HAYWARD, Minn. - A southern Minnesota woman wants to move back home, but it comes with a catch.

McKenzie Eklund wants to move back to her hometown of Hayward, and she wants to bring some exotic animals with her.

Eklund and city officials from Hayward discussed Monday the idea of the woman bringing fox/wolf dogs to town.

Eklund, who breeds the animals, said they would stay in an enclosed area built specially for the animals in her mother’s 7 acre backyard.

“They’re not pets for everyone, I’ll be honest about that,” she said. “But they are good pets to me. We socialize ours from Day 1, we hand raise them.
“We just try to educate people.”

The city has to look at potential rezoning and Eklund has to reach out to Freeborn County about rezoning possibilities as well.

