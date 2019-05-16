Fox/wolf dogs in town? That's the discussion in a small Freeborn Co. town

HAYWARD, Minn. - A southern Minnesota woman wants to move back home, but it comes with a catch.
McKenzie Eklund wants to move back to her hometown of Hayward, and she wants to bring some exotic animals with her.
Eklund and city officials from Hayward discussed Monday the idea of the woman bringing fox/wolf dogs to town.
Eklund, who breeds the animals, said they would stay in an enclosed area built specially for the animals in her mother’s 7 acre backyard.
“They’re not pets for everyone, I’ll be honest about that,” she said. “But they are good pets to me. We socialize ours from Day 1, we hand raise them.
“We just try to educate people.”
The city has to look at potential rezoning and Eklund has to reach out to Freeborn County about rezoning possibilities as well.
Switching things up and attending the Hayward city council meeting tonight! The council is deciding if they’ll allow a fox/wolf dog breeder to open up a kennel within city limits. Catch the story (and cute baby foxes) tonight at 10. pic.twitter.com/Gb8lYFh0G9
— Brooke McKivergan (@BrookeReports) May 14, 2019
