A slow rollout for the coronavirus vaccine nationwide

MASON CITY, Iowa - The rush to get a vaccine into the arms of millions across the country has been slow going, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci and the CDC.

The CDC's COVID Data Tracker shows that as of Thursday morning, just under 6 million people have been vaccinated nationwide, and fewer than 20 million doses have been distributed. Dr. Fauci attributes the slow rollout to the fact that the "Operation Warp Speed" program was new, as well as the holiday season.

CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft says the rollout of the vaccine on the county level has been going well, despite the supply now being nearly used up. He says the county must remain patient while waiting for more vaccine.

"Quite honestly, we don't have enough vaccine for our 1A group yet. We have another couple thousand doses that we'll need most likely in order to do that. We got a ways to go, people just need to be patient."

He adds that the arrival of more vaccine is largely dependent on following the state's distribution guidelines, with high-risk health workers and first responders being the top priority.

"We know there's people out there who are still a little apprehensive, and that's fine too. We understand that. For those that are ready, that's great. We are at the mercy of state and manufacturers of the vaccine."

According to the CDC, over 191,000 doses of the vaccine have been distributed, and over 74,000 have received the first dose in Iowa.