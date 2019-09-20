A slam dunk in positive behavior

MASON CITY, Iowa - Call it a slam dunk for good behavior.
Members of the NIACC basketball team shot hoops with students at Roosevelt Elementary this afternoon as part of the school's 'PBIS kickoff' for the school, sharing what it means for them to do the right thing, like going to class and completing assignments.
PBIS stands for Positive Behavior Intervention and Support, with the idea for schools to teach kids about behavior expectations using a three-tiered framework fit for everyone. One part of PBIS is to continually monitor a student's progress, and adapt a strategy if need be. Schools still use discipline using PBIS, but instead of punishment, the focus is on teaching expectations and preventing problems.
Jarel Jernigan is in his second year at NIACC.
"It's positive reinforcement, people preaching doing the right things. So many times we grow up and see people doing the wrong things, so anytime you're seeing people doing the right things, it's always a good impact."
And it makes sense having the players on hand to encourage students to do the right thing.
"We're all following our dreams. I think it's good for the kids, give them something to look up to."
