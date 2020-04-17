A shift in selling a fresher product

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - The food service industry locally is feeling the impact of this pandemic. It's a trickle down effect that is reaching those who provide the products for distributors, and each day the pandemic continues, means everyone is working to adjust to the crisis.

That also includes food producers.

The Niman Ranch brand is made up of over 750 farmers that produce meat, and adhere to strict protocols such as using no cages or crates, no antibiotics or added hormones, and raising animals on pasture or deeply bedded pens. In turn, those farmers' products primarily being sold primarily to food distributors and restaurants, as well as select retailers.

While sales for their products to distibutors and restaurants are currently down, sales in the retail sector are booming.

Paul Willis is a lifelong farmer, and joined the Niman Ranch network of farmers about 25 years ago. And even though we're in a pandemic, customers are still seeking out a fresher product.

"The product is moving as usual, and the demand is strong. Our farmers - we're not backing off in any way, and the livestock continues to grow and they're ready for market every week."



Especially during this time, Niman Ranch is working with farmers, new and experienced, to make sure they stay in business, providing incentives like a guild stocking program, and paying a fair price to farmers.

"Things are looking healthy for us, and we're not going to abandon our farmers. Everybody's feeling comfortable."