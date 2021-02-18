A research lab in Rochester is developing an oral COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The COVID-19 vaccine is being injected into thousands of arms every day, but it's possible that a similar medication could be taken by mouth instead.

Vyriad is a research lab in Rochester that uses viruses to fight against cancer. When word got out of the COVID-19 vaccine, the CEO, Dr. Stephen Russell, knew he had the means to help. For almost a year now, the Vyriad team has been experimenting with the coronavirus - for both testing and vaccine purposes. Dr. Russell explained people still have concerns with shot vaccines, like getting enough needles and other supplies, knowing how to properly inject it or the fear of needles.

During lab testing, Vyriad discovered the oral vaccine works best as a way to boost the immunity to the virus. That means once the antibodies you have - either from the shot vaccine or the virus itself - have gone down, that's when this oral vaccine would come into play. "If there already was some antibody to the virus and you gave this oral vaccine, it could send the levels way higher, you know, up to 100 times higher after the oral boost," said Dr. Russell.

The vaccine is a clear liquid that you would swish around your mouth for a few seconds then swallow it. Dr. Russell explained while it's not proven, he does think getting the vaccine orally would offer better protection. "Because if you think about it, coronavirus comes in via the mouth and the nose," he said. "So the first thing it hits is the lining of your mouth or the lining of your nose. So with an injectable vaccine, that may not be the case. The virus can still get in and it can spread a bit and you may still shed virus. So you could still maybe spread the virus even though you've been vaccinated."

It's unclear if the oral COVID-19 vaccine will ever be put on the market, but Dr. Russell said this is a great step in helping other researchers have a better understanding of vaccinating in the future. Vyriad hopes to partner with a larger drug manufacturer in the near future.