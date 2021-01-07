A report of a burglary in Hancock County leads to high-speed chase on Highway 18

HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa - What began as a report of a burglary in progress resulted in a pursuit that went from Britt eastbound on Highway 18 before the suspect eventually fled on foot.

Jason Bendickson, 45, of Mason City, is facing multiple charges in connection to the incident Wednesday.

According to court documents, authorities were called to the 700 block of 1st Ave. SW at 8:59 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies spotted a vehicle believed to be connected to the burglary and a pursuit began. The vehicle eventually reached speeds of 90 miles per hour on Highway 18 before it ultimately came to a stop.

That's when authorities said Bendickson fled on foot. Inside the car, suspected methamphetamine and marijuana were located.

He is facing nine total charges, including felony eluding, interference with officials acts, drug charges and a number of traffic violations.