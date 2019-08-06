Clear

A red, white, and blue thank you in the form of Quilts of Valor

Quilts of Valor were given to women veterans in Austin as a way to say 'thank you' for their service.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 10:13 AM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 10:55 AM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

AUSTIN, Minn.- SPAM Post 570 in Austin is an all-women's Post, and on Monday night a few of them were honored in a special way.

The women at the Austin Congregational Church have a group called the Dorcas Circle who make Quilts of Valor for our veterans and their families.

“We always kind of feel that hoping that the love coming from our hands go into our quilts and our quilts go around the soldiers giving them our love."

Three female veterans at SPAM Post 570 received handmade red, white and blue quilts as a ‘thank you’ for their service.

The Post is always looking for other female veterans to join them, and the Austin Congregational Church is always accepting donations of supplies to help them continue to make these quilts for our veterans.

