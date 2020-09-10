A push to open Minnesota restaurants at 75% capacity

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Hospitality Minnesota is pushing for the state to move into Phase IV for hospitality industries.

The organization made a plea to Governor Walz to expand event capacity to 50%, raise indoor dining capacity to 75%, and increase the limits of table parties to 6, and 8 for families.

"I hope the governor listens. I hope he understands our need to get a few more customers in, and I think it's really about making the customers feel comfortable," says Tasos Psomas, owner of Hollandberry Pannekoeken in Rochester. He says increased capacity would help pull more customers into his restaurant, and he feels his restaurant and many others can do so safely.

As cold weather moves into the state, outdoor dining is becoming a bigger challenge. "Between the rain, the cold, and the bees, it's really difficult to be outside," says Psomas. After requesting to be seated outdoors, he says most of his customers now want to be moved indoors after a few minutes.