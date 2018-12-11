A private company will run the Mayo Civic center and Experience Rochester

Last month, the Rochester City Council put the operations of the Mayo Civic Center and Experience Rochester under the stewardship of one, new Board of Directors.

On Monday evening, the council decided the new governing body over that board will be a private non-profit. Those who work at the Civic Center could lose their city jobs.

However, council hopes to re-locate employees to other positions and even let current employees apply to be on the new board.

city administrator Steve Rymer says those positions are already being created for MCC employees. “The council approved 2 new positions on Parks starting in January, we also have 1 vacancy there… we talked about all different scenarios and one thing we shared was these 3 positions are going to remain vacant.”

Many details are still TBD such as the board responsibilities, composition, and competencies.

Council members Campion and Wojcik agreed at Monday night’s meeting that there should be more discussion of who will sit on the board and discussed the idea of members of the public, and members of council having a seat.

A time line has not been set in stone yet but they expect to start pushing forward with the new board in January.