A pound of pot equals a year of probation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Searches that turned up more than a pound of marijuana result in probation for a Rochester man.
Alex Jay Kilian, 24, was arrested on January 30 after a drug investigation led to the search of five different locations. Police say they seized over a pound of marijuana, a couple of grams of cocaine, butane honey oil, a shotgun, and $13,676 in cash.
Kilian was set to stand trial for 5th degree drug possession on January 2 but entered a guilty plea Thursday.
He’s been given a stay of adjudication and one year of probation to the court. If he fulfills the terms of his probation, this conviction will be removed from his record.
