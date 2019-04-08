Clear
A pound of marijuana means prison for a Mason City man

Riley Willis Riley Willis

Arrested after a traffic stop in October 2018.

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 5:19 PM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2019 5:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Being arrested with roughly a pound of marijuana is sending a North Iowa man to prison.

Riley Gene Steven Willis, 22 of Mason City, was arrested after a traffic stop in October 2018. Law enforcement says a strong marijuana smell was coming from Willis’ vehicle and around a pound of the drug was found inside, along with a digital scale, empty baggies, and cash.

Willis pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver and has been ordered to spend up to five years behind bars, with credit for time served.

