Clear

A pilot's memory of the 9/11 attacks: 'How you would handle that situation?'

The airline industry is forever changed after the 9/11 attacks. We're speaking with a pilot about his memories from that day.

Posted: Sep 7, 2021 9:58 AM
Updated: Sep 7, 2021 11:18 AM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

KIMT News 3- This year will mark 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which have claimed a total of 2,996 lives making it the deadliest foreign attack on United States soil. 

19 men hijacked four U.S. commercial airplanes and crashed them into each tower of New York City's World Trade Center Complex, the Pentagon building in Washington, and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. 

On September 11th, 2001, Lt. Col. Joe Mirarchi poured his morning coffee, and sat down to watch the news, "When I turned the news on, it was talking about an airplane or something had crashed into the first tower."

Joe served just over 29 years in the military as an F15 Pilot and Instructor Pilot. He has been flying with a major airline now for 25 years and counting. 

He explained as he was watching the first tower burn, he thought what an awful accident it must've been. Perhaps a private jet with some sort of mishap, or a rogue airline pilot. But moments later, reality set in. "I saw the second one come in and that just changed the entire story. It changed the entire story for everybody in that moment because we knew what was really going on at that time. So it was really kind of surreal to see it actually happen in that moment."

As a pilot, he said he became curious and turned on his handheld air to ground radio. "I started listening to the arrival frequency for Atlanta. It was something I hadn't heard before it was just the controller just giving directions to the pilots in very limited acknowledgment. It was so rapid that you could tell something very serious was going on. I mean here we are in Atlanta, Georgia and they're already directing flights to land so it was odd, it was an odd radio communication sequence."

The Federal Aviation Transportation System grounded flights for four days while investigations were ongoing. Meanwhile, airline companies were trying to rebuild, finding crews, airlines, and passengers. Joe says he flew the following week.

"That was a surreal event because now you're looking at people differently. You're looking at who you're carrying. I remember I was flying from Orlando up to New York and I was carrying a group of folks on board who were Middle Eastern. And I'll just say it, you cannot help but think is this going to happen again? And I have to fly. But I thought how brave these passengers are to get on board knowing the same thing I know and I'm sure they were thinking the same thing I was. I think the real bravery to restart this whole thing comes from the passengers traveling in public to get back on again. But the whole way up I was thinking about what you would do and how you would handle that situation."

Following the attacks, the airline industry was changed forever. "It used to be where a flight attendant could come up to the cockpit with us with a knock at the door. We didn't have locks on the door the way they are now, there used to be just a simple door. The flight crew then started having these conversations like hey, if this happens then this is what I want you to do. You'll be the defender of the cockpit. We used to talk about different things we could do and that has since evolved." He went on to explain other changes, "We used to have a lot more in flight. With the autopilot on or the co-pilot flying the airplane or one of the crew members flying the airplane we could actually walk among the passengers. That was part of the ambassadorship of the job. We used to have more personal, face-to-face interactions with the flight attendants. We're pretty well set up and locked into the cockpit...it has become very militant in a sense, and disciplined as we enter and exit the cockpit."

He said not only have the operations with TSA and on board with staff have changed, but also with the general public. "There is no way after 9/11 that I can assume that most people won't just sit there and let that happen again. So very similar to in Pennsylvania where they got up and started to fight back because they knew what had happened minutes before because of phones and such. So that's the way I see passengers flight attendants and crews today is that our go-to would be to fight back."

Joe pointed out that as a society, we see people as mostly good. We see in other people what we see in ourselves because for the most part, we're a civilized society but that civility, Joe says, could be our enemy. "The people that want to hurt us, are against us, and want to prove a point or cause terror, they're not civil. They're willing to act to an extreme so much so that they're willing to die for their cause. We cannot forget. Not only because of the people we lost that day, but we cannot forget we cannot let our guard down anymore. And because people are willing to act in an uncivilized way, we have to be ready to respond, in unfortunately an uncivilized manner to control it."

As for the future, he says he's hopeful the country can pull together today as we did after the attacks in order to move forward. "We are Americans. We are winners. We are leaders. But that requires us to be responsible. We have to stop fighting among ourselves and go back to the leadership perspective, the stance, the position we once held before. Because united we stand, divided we fall. And our enemies want us to be divided so I think that what we need to do is stand united once again and put away these petty differences and remember that we are Americans first and we will stand together and we will never forget."

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum stands as a reminder that in the face of adversity and loss of life, our capacity for hope and potential for resilience will see us through. Click here to donate to The Never Forget Fund to support the museum's efforts to ensure future generations never forget. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 655418

Reported Deaths: 7937
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1359891839
Ramsey56793930
Dakota50330489
Anoka46303473
Washington29609305
Stearns24007234
St. Louis19376326
Scott18907141
Wright17714159
Olmsted15101108
Sherburne1296999
Carver1160851
Rice8800115
Clay872192
Blue Earth826347
Crow Wing7438100
Kandiyohi722888
Chisago676656
Otter Tail638589
Benton616398
Goodhue530976
Mower528334
Winona522552
Douglas513183
Itasca495270
Isanti473769
McLeod472261
Beltrami465969
Steele462421
Morrison451862
Nobles435050
Polk413875
Becker409958
Freeborn402137
Lyon381454
Carlton376559
Pine362323
Nicollet357147
Mille Lacs340859
Brown332042
Le Sueur325729
Cass318334
Todd307834
Meeker291346
Waseca272623
Martin250433
Wabasha22984
Dodge22653
Roseau222821
Hubbard215541
Houston193716
Renville193146
Redwood189241
Fillmore179810
Pennington179820
Cottonwood173624
Wadena173423
Faribault169222
Sibley165810
Chippewa165339
Kanabec158629
Aitkin149438
Watonwan146710
Rock136019
Jackson132312
Pope12458
Pipestone121026
Yellow Medicine120420
Swift114918
Murray112010
Koochiching103819
Stevens98911
Marshall97418
Clearwater96518
Lake88621
Wilkin87714
Lac qui Parle81122
Big Stone6444
Grant6308
Mahnomen6289
Lincoln6134
Norman5989
Kittson51222
Unassigned49593
Red Lake4507
Traverse4065
Lake of the Woods3704
Cook1990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Quiet Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A pilot's memory of 9/11

Image

A pilot's memory of 9/11

Image

Sean's Weather 9/7

Image

Mayo Clinic and future deaths

Image

Kids safe in classrooms

Image

Unemployment benefits end for millions of Americans

Image

Waseca football coach recovering after collapsing Friday night

Image

Kasson-Mantorville Komets travel to Winona on Friday

Image

Federal unemployment benefits

Image

RPS board to vote on allowing interim supt. to make future mask policy changes

Community Events