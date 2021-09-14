Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A pilot's memories of 9/11

We're hearing from a pilot about his memories on September 11th, 2001.

Posted: Sep 14, 2021 10:52 AM
Updated: Sep 14, 2021 10:53 AM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

KIMT News 3- Joe Mirarchi woke up on Tuesday, September 11th, 2001 just like he would any other day. "I remember just being up, having some coffee just watching the news. When I turned the news on, it was talking about an airplane or something that had crashed into the first tower... then as I was watching the TV and discussing it with Teresa, I saw the second one come in and it just changed the story. It changed the story for everyone because we knew what was really going on. So it was really kind of surreal to see it actually happen at that moment" 

Joe has been flying for a major airline for 25 years and served in the United States Airforce as an F-15 pilot and instructor pilot for just over 29 years. The sky is his second home. He says to see the crash on such a clear day, he knew something was off. "It was either some sort of act of terrorism or it was a one-off rogue airline pilot. Militarily you start thinking about stuff, as an airline pilot you start thinking about it." 

The Mirarchis were stationed in Atlanta, Georgia at that time. "Immediately after that, I had an air-to-ground radio. I turned it on and started listening to the arrival frequency for Atlanta and it was something I've never heard before. Just the controller just giving directions to the pilots in very limited acknowledgment and it was so rapid that you could tell something very serious was going on. I mean here we are in Atlanta, Georgia and they're already directing flights to land so it was an odd radio communication sequence."

The Federal Aviation Transportation System was grounded for four days following the attack for investigations. Joe said the airline industry as a whole was doing its best to recover. "We had people stranded in different areas and then the airline industry just trying to rebuild, okay where are our crews? Where are our airplanes? Trying to move those people to just restart the whole thing. It took a while." 

Joe said he was wheels up for the first time since the attack one week later. "That was a surreal event because now you're looking at people differently. You're looking at who you're carrying." He explained how his mindset changed, "I was carrying a group of people on board who, I'll just say it, were Middle Eastern. You cannot help but think, is this going to happen again?" He said as a pilot, it's his job to fly. But he said the real bravery came from his passengers. "I had to be there and they didn't. The real bravery to get this whole thing started back up again came from the passengers, the traveling public to get back on again. But the whole way up, I was thinking, what would I do? How would I handle it?"

Following the attack, the airline industry changed completely. Joe said things became militant, in a way. "We used to have a lot more in-flight where with the autopilot on or the co-pilot flying the airplane or one of the crew members flying, we could actually walk among the passengers, and that was kind of the ambassadorship of the job." 

Joe went on to explain that as a society, we're civil. But that's exactly what could lead to our downfall. " That civility is our enemy at times because we tend to see each other as we see ourselves. In a civilized society, we tend to look at others as mostly civil. The people that want to hurt us, the people that are against us and want to prove a point, to cause terror, they're not necessarily civil. They're willing to act so much to an extreme that they're willing to die for their cause."

And that is exactly why Joe says as a nation, we can never forget. "We cannot forget, not only because of the people that we lost that day. But we cannot forget, we cannot let our guard down anymore because people are willing to act in an uncivilized way against us we have to be ready to respond in unfortunately an uncivilized manner to control it."

Joe pointed out how after 9/11, the United States came together. With the state of our nation, he says it's what we need once again more than anything. "As Americans, we are winners. We are leaders. But that requires us to be responsible. We have to stop fighting among ourselves and go back to the leadership perspective that we once held before. Because united we stand, divided we fall. And our enemies want us to be divided. So I think what we need to do is stand united once again and put away these petty differences and remember that we are Americans first and we will stand together and we will never forget." 

The Never Forget Fund supports the 9/11 Memorial & Museum's efforts to ensure future generations never forget the lessons of 9/11. It stands as a powerful reminder that in the face of adversity and loss of life, our capacity for hope and potential for resilience will see us through. Click here to donate. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 669176

Reported Deaths: 7996
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1384251849
Ramsey57730936
Dakota51238492
Anoka47228475
Washington30159308
Stearns24431236
St. Louis19814330
Scott19257142
Wright18128161
Olmsted15445110
Sherburne13237100
Carver1186051
Clay896893
Rice8957117
Blue Earth846947
Crow Wing7630101
Kandiyohi734788
Chisago696656
Otter Tail651890
Benton632098
Mower543935
Winona542852
Goodhue541479
Douglas523084
Itasca504570
McLeod487762
Steele487021
Beltrami486770
Isanti482770
Morrison459762
Nobles442350
Polk424275
Becker422159
Freeborn420538
Lyon387254
Carlton384459
Pine367824
Nicollet366047
Mille Lacs349060
Brown338743
Cass334935
Le Sueur333429
Todd313134
Meeker297946
Waseca280623
Martin256133
Wabasha23524
Dodge23433
Roseau228821
Hubbard222641
Houston198216
Renville196447
Redwood192941
Fillmore186510
Pennington185221
Wadena178423
Cottonwood175424
Faribault174722
Sibley171910
Chippewa167939
Kanabec161529
Aitkin152438
Watonwan151711
Rock136919
Jackson133712
Pope12708
Pipestone123126
Yellow Medicine122120
Swift115819
Murray113610
Koochiching109019
Stevens102511
Marshall99618
Clearwater98018
Lake89621
Wilkin88614
Lac qui Parle82422
Big Stone6664
Mahnomen6549
Grant6508
Lincoln6314
Norman6259
Kittson52522
Unassigned50093
Red Lake4647
Traverse4185
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2070

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 419067

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Unassigned40390
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Rochester
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Calm for the next few days
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Iowa mask mandate

Image

President Biden vaccine mandate

Image

Rochester venue COVID-19 requirements

Image

Sean's Weather 9/14

Image

DMC and City of Rochester unveil prototype bus stop

Image

Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce golf outing

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Weather

Image

Former firefighter works to spread patriotism

Image

Minnesota pushes forward plan to host specialized World Expo

Image

Rapid Transit's 'Link' available to view

Community Events