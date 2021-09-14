A pilot's memories of 9/11

KIMT News 3- Joe Mirarchi woke up on Tuesday, September 11th, 2001 just like he would any other day. "I remember just being up, having some coffee just watching the news. When I turned the news on, it was talking about an airplane or something that had crashed into the first tower... then as I was watching the TV and discussing it with Teresa, I saw the second one come in and it just changed the story. It changed the story for everyone because we knew what was really going on. So it was really kind of surreal to see it actually happen at that moment"

Joe has been flying for a major airline for 25 years and served in the United States Airforce as an F-15 pilot and instructor pilot for just over 29 years. The sky is his second home. He says to see the crash on such a clear day, he knew something was off. "It was either some sort of act of terrorism or it was a one-off rogue airline pilot. Militarily you start thinking about stuff, as an airline pilot you start thinking about it."

The Mirarchis were stationed in Atlanta, Georgia at that time. "Immediately after that, I had an air-to-ground radio. I turned it on and started listening to the arrival frequency for Atlanta and it was something I've never heard before. Just the controller just giving directions to the pilots in very limited acknowledgment and it was so rapid that you could tell something very serious was going on. I mean here we are in Atlanta, Georgia and they're already directing flights to land so it was an odd radio communication sequence."

The Federal Aviation Transportation System was grounded for four days following the attack for investigations. Joe said the airline industry as a whole was doing its best to recover. "We had people stranded in different areas and then the airline industry just trying to rebuild, okay where are our crews? Where are our airplanes? Trying to move those people to just restart the whole thing. It took a while."

Joe said he was wheels up for the first time since the attack one week later. "That was a surreal event because now you're looking at people differently. You're looking at who you're carrying." He explained how his mindset changed, "I was carrying a group of people on board who, I'll just say it, were Middle Eastern. You cannot help but think, is this going to happen again?" He said as a pilot, it's his job to fly. But he said the real bravery came from his passengers. "I had to be there and they didn't. The real bravery to get this whole thing started back up again came from the passengers, the traveling public to get back on again. But the whole way up, I was thinking, what would I do? How would I handle it?"

Following the attack, the airline industry changed completely. Joe said things became militant, in a way. "We used to have a lot more in-flight where with the autopilot on or the co-pilot flying the airplane or one of the crew members flying, we could actually walk among the passengers, and that was kind of the ambassadorship of the job."

Joe went on to explain that as a society, we're civil. But that's exactly what could lead to our downfall. " That civility is our enemy at times because we tend to see each other as we see ourselves. In a civilized society, we tend to look at others as mostly civil. The people that want to hurt us, the people that are against us and want to prove a point, to cause terror, they're not necessarily civil. They're willing to act so much to an extreme that they're willing to die for their cause."

And that is exactly why Joe says as a nation, we can never forget. "We cannot forget, not only because of the people that we lost that day. But we cannot forget, we cannot let our guard down anymore because people are willing to act in an uncivilized way against us we have to be ready to respond in unfortunately an uncivilized manner to control it."

Joe pointed out how after 9/11, the United States came together. With the state of our nation, he says it's what we need once again more than anything. "As Americans, we are winners. We are leaders. But that requires us to be responsible. We have to stop fighting among ourselves and go back to the leadership perspective that we once held before. Because united we stand, divided we fall. And our enemies want us to be divided. So I think what we need to do is stand united once again and put away these petty differences and remember that we are Americans first and we will stand together and we will never forget."

The Never Forget Fund supports the 9/11 Memorial & Museum's efforts to ensure future generations never forget the lessons of 9/11. It stands as a powerful reminder that in the face of adversity and loss of life, our capacity for hope and potential for resilience will see us through. Click here to donate.