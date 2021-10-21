A peek inside The Nightmare-Haunted Hike

CLEAR LAKE, IA - Around thirty different actors are creeping around The Nightmare-Haunted Hike just waiting to hear you scream.

This is the haunted attractions 19th year. The half-mile hike takes about 20 minutes and offers more than 40 haunting displays.

"This year we changed 12 sets. We try to change a lot every year because we have so many people that come every year so we want them to have a new experience," said Bob Sherman, Promoter of The Nightmare-Haunted Hike.

With intricate designs and thousands of props the phantom attraction takes Halloween to the next level.

"We come from a set building background. It's just fun to make it and then it's really fun to watch people go through and enjoy it is hilarious, entertaining, it's great," said Sherman.

Some of the sets are from popular movie themes, including batman, others are focused on people's greatest fears, like clowns. A new set this year involves a centuries-old vampire.

"This is the Dracula set. It's a tomb area, a cemetery. If you were inside, you'd see all the tombish looking things. There is a coffin full of Dracula in there," explained Sherman.

For The Nightmare-Haunted Hike's promoter the haunted attraction is a year-round poltergeist. Sherman and his partners Jacob Neuberger and Debbie Anderson are always looking for new ways to keep people coming back for more.

"Over the years we've bought real expensive Universal props, we've made our props. We find stuff that looks like it could be a prop like a satellite dish turns into a flying saucer or a bedframe turns into an archway," said Sherman.

If you plan to check out the haunted attraction expect to wait in line for at least an hour to get inside.

For times and admission fees check out The Nightmare-Haunted Hike's facebook page.