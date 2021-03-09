Clear

A pause in the start of the Derek Chauvin trial didn't stop demonstrators from making their voices heard

Peaceful protesters flooded the street in front of the Hennepin County Government center as they awaited the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

Posted: Mar 9, 2021 7:48 AM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- The city of Minneapolis is prepared for more unrest as the trial of Derek Chauvin begins.

A charge of third degree murder that was dismissed in October is now in limbo after an appeals court ruled that the trial judge should reconsider a motion to reinstate it. Jury selection in the trial was delayed until at least Tuesday at the Hennepin County Government Center as the court tried to decide how to proceed with that appeal pending. Once it beings, jury selection could take anywhere between 2-4 weeks.

Down below the courtroom on the street in front of the Government Center, protester's message was clear. They want justice.

Athena Papagiannopoulos founded an organization called Visual Black Justice. The goal of the group is to find creative ways to amplify Black voices and heal community trauma. The group set up an art installment outside of the Hennepin County Government Center before protesting on the street in front of it. The protests stayed peaceful on Monday which Athena explains is the only way to make a real change, "There's no reason for hate there's no reason for war we're here with our hearts and with our love to say, hey we just want things to be fair we just want to be treated equally and we want justice for George Floyd and the people that come after him if this case does not get justice."

She adds that in order for systemic changes to happen, it starts with ourselves. "We have to talk about when we're asking the system to be held accountable, we have to hold ourselves accountable for how we got here, what we're doing to unlearn racism, and what we're doing to move forward because we have to move forward as a nation together, and we have to do that with accountability."

Another young woman named Nyagich Kueth, unaffiliated with the group, was making her voice heard as well. She recognizes that though she is young, she too can make a difference. "It's something that I think is really important personally because I take up space in this city and my voice will be heard through others. I can connect with others and let people know that police brutality is not something that should go on any longer in this country. I am a stepping stone for that conversation."

Protesters say they'll continue to demonstrate throughout the trial on key days like opening and closing arguments, and verdict day.

To learn more about Visual Black Justice, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 490483

Reported Deaths: 6624
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1017761593
Ramsey43406812
Dakota36754395
Anoka33583393
Washington22264262
Stearns18857202
St. Louis14923266
Scott13467107
Wright12650116
Olmsted1188490
Sherburne880074
Carver793741
Clay696588
Rice679092
Blue Earth606436
Kandiyohi582874
Crow Wing524082
Chisago503045
Otter Tail487371
Benton452390
Winona419749
Mower413431
Douglas395168
Goodhue390969
Nobles387547
Polk345463
McLeod342150
Beltrami339551
Morrison328547
Itasca315646
Becker315443
Lyon314045
Isanti310356
Steele304911
Carlton300649
Freeborn287724
Pine283816
Nicollet263941
Todd250330
Brown249537
Le Sueur238820
Mille Lacs230547
Cass222124
Waseca211517
Meeker208534
Martin190929
Wabasha18743
Roseau181217
Hubbard161041
Houston158314
Dodge15464
Renville153140
Redwood147127
Fillmore14089
Pennington139816
Chippewa137235
Cottonwood136320
Wadena131720
Faribault125217
Aitkin119233
Watonwan11858
Sibley118410
Rock116514
Kanabec109120
Pipestone101924
Yellow Medicine97917
Murray9558
Jackson94710
Swift87818
Pope8185
Marshall78715
Stevens7478
Lake74218
Clearwater72014
Lac qui Parle68816
Wilkin67711
Koochiching62211
Big Stone5193
Lincoln5122
Grant4928
Norman4818
Unassigned45868
Mahnomen4437
Kittson41121
Red Lake3615
Traverse3115
Lake of the Woods2251
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 338287

Reported Deaths: 5501
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk52227562
Linn19529317
Scott17196213
Black Hawk14981294
Woodbury13877214
Johnson1319075
Dubuque12457196
Dallas1025093
Pottawattamie9906146
Story967245
Warren516876
Clinton503284
Cerro Gordo502083
Webster495988
Sioux480869
Marshall465673
Des Moines429061
Muscatine427293
Buena Vista413537
Wapello4064110
Jasper388367
Plymouth369878
Lee354653
Marion342872
Jones285555
Henry279737
Bremer271155
Carroll267248
Crawford254435
Boone245130
Benton241854
Washington239547
Mahaska216046
Jackson210639
Dickinson204740
Tama203165
Kossuth198755
Delaware186340
Clay185825
Winneshiek183729
Fayette179735
Page178719
Buchanan178529
Wright174731
Hamilton173942
Cedar173423
Hardin170539
Harrison167770
Clayton160254
Butler159331
Mills148920
Floyd148641
Poweshiek148330
Cherokee146636
Madison145818
Lyon145741
Allamakee145348
Iowa140823
Hancock138031
Grundy132530
Winnebago130731
Calhoun129911
Cass129951
Jefferson128534
Appanoose123447
Louisa122644
Mitchell121140
Chickasaw119915
Sac119618
Union119431
Shelby117834
Emmet115440
Humboldt114125
Guthrie109928
Franklin109719
Palo Alto101721
Howard99722
Unassigned9780
Montgomery97036
Clarke95420
Keokuk92429
Monroe90028
Ida82532
Adair81830
Pocahontas80919
Davis76623
Monona76627
Greene73110
Lucas72421
Osceola68415
Worth6688
Taylor64112
Decatur5749
Fremont5619
Van Buren53818
Ringgold50720
Audubon4759
Wayne47521
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Mostly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Prepare for a warmer but breezier Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 3/9

Image

A new rivalry is born as North Iowa move up to NAHL

Image

Lake Mills' postseason hopes end in overtime

Image

Rochester's first female mayor shares insight on International Women's Day

${item.thumbnail.title}

Rochester leaders briefed on findings from diversity, equity, inclusion survey

Image

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton talks about International Women's Day

Image

Sara's Monday Night Forecast

Image

IOOF Home in Mason City welcoming back visitors

Image

Sara's Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Pandemic impact on mental health

Community Events