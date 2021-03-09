A pause in the start of the Derek Chauvin trial didn't stop demonstrators from making their voices heard

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- The city of Minneapolis is prepared for more unrest as the trial of Derek Chauvin begins.

A charge of third degree murder that was dismissed in October is now in limbo after an appeals court ruled that the trial judge should reconsider a motion to reinstate it. Jury selection in the trial was delayed until at least Tuesday at the Hennepin County Government Center as the court tried to decide how to proceed with that appeal pending. Once it beings, jury selection could take anywhere between 2-4 weeks.

Down below the courtroom on the street in front of the Government Center, protester's message was clear. They want justice.

Athena Papagiannopoulos founded an organization called Visual Black Justice. The goal of the group is to find creative ways to amplify Black voices and heal community trauma. The group set up an art installment outside of the Hennepin County Government Center before protesting on the street in front of it. The protests stayed peaceful on Monday which Athena explains is the only way to make a real change, "There's no reason for hate there's no reason for war we're here with our hearts and with our love to say, hey we just want things to be fair we just want to be treated equally and we want justice for George Floyd and the people that come after him if this case does not get justice."

She adds that in order for systemic changes to happen, it starts with ourselves. "We have to talk about when we're asking the system to be held accountable, we have to hold ourselves accountable for how we got here, what we're doing to unlearn racism, and what we're doing to move forward because we have to move forward as a nation together, and we have to do that with accountability."

Another young woman named Nyagich Kueth, unaffiliated with the group, was making her voice heard as well. She recognizes that though she is young, she too can make a difference. "It's something that I think is really important personally because I take up space in this city and my voice will be heard through others. I can connect with others and let people know that police brutality is not something that should go on any longer in this country. I am a stepping stone for that conversation."

Protesters say they'll continue to demonstrate throughout the trial on key days like opening and closing arguments, and verdict day.

