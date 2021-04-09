A party on wheels, Rochester man brings mobile video game business to Olmsted County residents

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Byran Wattier was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and always wanted to be in the entertainment business. What better way to do that than to have a massive video game trailer.

In 2018, MegaWatt Entertainment was born, featuring a mobile video game trailer with seven televisions, 10 consoles and around 150 games. The trailer can travel to homes, churches and events.

Wattier said the most rewarding part is the happiness it brings people.

"Seeing the kids and the parents enjoy their time together so for me that's the biggest thing is that people are enjoying themselves," he said. "I really enjoy spoiling a massive amount of kids, they keep talking about it."

Wattier says that after every event, the trailer is cleaned. Everyone is required to wear a mask when inside.

The trailer's service area encompasses all of Olmsted County. Any other county requires a travel surcharge for booking.