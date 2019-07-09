HARMONY, Minnesota -- You've heard of surprise parties and birthday parties, but have you heard of a sod party? Fillmore Central football hosted the first of its kind Tuesday, prepping for the upcoming season.
Players, coaches, administration and community members helped lay the new turf at Del Elston field in Harmony. The first sod truck arrived at 5 A.M., with the team finishing laying most of the grass by noon.
Chris Mensink is the FC head football coach and athletic director. He said that with the heavy rains throughout the season, it made things difficult to even start the project.
"We had a lot of trouble getting things grated and ready to go so we had to postpone it from last friday," Mensink said. "Today we had great help and got it all laid this morning before noon."
Other additions to the new stadium include a brand-new scoreboard, bleachers and a concession and bathroom area for fans.
Related Content
- A party like no other. Fillmore Central hosts sod party to upgrade football stadium
- RCTC hosts Super Bowl party
- The Big Freeze Tailgate Party
- Man facing charges after party disturbance
- Economic impact of Winter Dance Party
- 2019 lineup announced for Winter Dance Party
- Winter dance party in Pine Island
- Auto accident in Fillmore County
- Apartment fire in Fillmore County
- Motorcycle crash in Fillmore County