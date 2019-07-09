Clear
A party like no other. Fillmore Central hosts sod party to upgrade football stadium

A different kind of party, the Falcons football stadium will be one-of-a-kind when completed.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 9:13 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

HARMONY, Minnesota -- You've heard of surprise parties and birthday parties, but have you heard of a sod party? Fillmore Central football hosted the first of its kind Tuesday, prepping for the upcoming season.

Players, coaches, administration and community members helped lay the new turf at Del Elston field in Harmony. The first sod truck arrived at 5 A.M., with the team finishing laying most of the grass by noon. 

Chris Mensink is the FC head football coach and athletic director. He said that with the heavy rains throughout the season, it made things difficult to even start the project. 

"We had a lot of trouble getting things grated and ready to go so we had to postpone it from last friday," Mensink said. "Today we had great help and got it all laid this morning before noon."

Other additions to the new stadium include a brand-new scoreboard, bleachers and a concession and bathroom area for fans. 

