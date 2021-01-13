A partnership in Rochester is encouraging business owners to take a COVID-19 survey

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Multiple organizations are gathering information from small business owners about the impacts COVID-19 has made on them.

It's a partnership through the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, Olmsted County and Rochester Area Economic Development Inc., or RAEDI. This survey asks business owners questions ranging from how many employees will they be able to hire in the future all the way to what specific challenges has the business faced financially. This is the fourth one they've offered since April of 2020. The Interim President of RAEDI, John Wade, said they've been able to get a better understanding of how business models will change moving forward. "We want to know if people are reducing their capital expenditures, are they going to not expand, are they not going to be able to hire the same number of people back," he explained. "Those things are all important as we share them with legislators, with local officials - whether that be at the county or the city level as well."

Wade said one of the things everyone in the community can do is continue supporting local. "For all of us, we're probably going to be working differently one way or another as we go through this recovery together," he explained. "It's important to know that information because those are our dollars, those are public's dollars that are going to be used to support and people need to know that."

If you have already taken the survey, you do not have to take it again. However, if you still need to take it, the deadline has been extended until January 13th at noon.